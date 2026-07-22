Kingfish Outlast Reigning Champs in Longest Game of Season

Published on July 22, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kenosha Kingfish News Release







KENOSHA, Wis. - Brian Gould saved the game with his arm, tied it with his bat and helped the Kenosha Kingfish turn their longest night of the summer into one of their most memorable wins.

In an 11-inning, four-hour marathon at Simmons Field, the Kingfish rallied twice in extras and walked off the reigning Northwoods League champion Green Bay Rockers 6-5 on Tuesday night. It marked Kenosha's third walk-off win of the summer and extended the 'Fish winning streak to four games.

The final swing came in the bottom of the 11th, but the biggest sequence started one inning earlier.

With the game tied 3-3 in the top of the 10th, Green Bay put immediate pressure on Kenosha with the automatic runner on second. Coleman Lewis drove a ball to right field, but Gould turned in one of the defensive plays of the season. He played the carom off the wall perfectly, sold the deke and fired a seed back toward the infield to cut down the runner and prevent Green Bay from grabbing the lead on the first hitter of extras.

The Rockers still found a way to score later in the inning on a David Ballenilla RBI double, but Gould's throw kept the damage at one and gave Kenosha's offense a chance.

The 'Fish took advantage.

In the bottom of the 10th, Brenden Stressler started the inning as the automatic runner and came around to score on a Cole Ide fielder's choice, tying the game at 4-4 and forcing another inning.

Green Bay answered in the top of the 11th. Daniel Harden singled, Landon Schaefer came around to score an unearned run, and the Rockers moved back in front 5-4. Blake Sivak had to work through more traffic, but he limited the inning to one run and stranded three, keeping Kenosha within a swing.

That set up the final push.

Matthew Cormier started the bottom of the 11th at second base, and Gould dropped a bunt single into no man's land on the right side of the infield. Cormier came home to tie the game at 5-5, and Gould advanced into scoring position. Green Bay then intentionally walked Hunter Snyder and Noah Alvarez to load the bases. After a force out at the plate, Stressler put the ball in play, and Snyder scored the winning run on Green Bay's third error of the night.

Just like that, Kenosha had its longest game of the season and its third walk-off win.

The back-and-forth finish came after a game that had been a grind from the opening inning. Green Bay scored first in the top of the first, using a Coleman Lewis double, a David Ballenilla single and a JT Starkus sacrifice fly to take a 1-0 lead. The Rockers added another in the second on a Dylan Simeone RBI single, making it 2-0.

Kenosha got on the board in the bottom of the second without a hit. Ezra Essex walked, Cormier and Gould followed with walks, and Snyder brought Essex home on a fielder's choice to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Green Bay stretched the lead to 3-1 in the fifth, but the Kingfish responded with their cleanest offensive inning of the night. Bennett Shealor singled, Stressler followed with a base hit, and Ethan Moore lifted a sacrifice fly to bring home Shealor. Ide then delivered an RBI single to right, scoring Stressler and tying the game at 3-3.

From there, the game belonged to the bullpens.

Cristian Banuelos gave Kenosha five innings in the start, allowing three runs, two earned, while working through constant traffic. Kaeb Stebbins followed with two scoreless innings, Matthew Woodward struck out three in a scoreless eighth, and Jason Ban punched out two in a scoreless ninth. Sivak handled the 10th and 11th and earned his first win of the summer.

Green Bay finished with 14 hits and 10 walks, but Kenosha's pitching staff stranded 21 Rockers on base. That number told the story as much as anything. The Rockers had chances all night, including bases-loaded threats in the third, seventh, eighth and 11th, but the 'Fish kept finding ways to escape.

Kenosha was outhit 14-6, but the Kingfish drew 12 walks, forced three Green Bay errors and found the timely contact when it mattered most. Ide drove in two runs, while Gould, Snyder, Moore and Stressler each added an RBI. Shealor reached three times and finished 2-for-3, while Stressler scored twice, including the tying run in the 10th.

With the win, Kenosha improved to 29-20 overall and 8-6 in the second half. Green Bay's four-game winning streak came to an end, dropping the Rockers to 28-24 overall and 10-9 in the second half.

The Kingfish will go for the sweep Wednesday night at Simmons Field, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. CT.







Northwoods League Stories from July 22, 2026

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