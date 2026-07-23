Early Offense, Strong Pitching Lift Madison Mallards Over Lakeshore Chinooks
Published on July 22, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Madison Mallards News Release
Madison, WI - The Madison Mallards (31-21) defeated the Lakeshore Chinooks (31-21) on Wednesday night to claim the three-game series at Warner Park.
Madison jumped in front in the first inning. Aiden Arnett (Virginia Tech) drove in the game's first run with an RBI single, and Preston Yaucher (Penn State University) followed with an RBI single of his own to extend the lead to 2-0.
The Mallards added another run in the second when Cole Crafton (University of Illinois) ripped an RBI double off the wall in left-center field, making it 3-0. Lakeshore answered in the third on a solo home run by Sam Meidenbauer (UW-Platteville), trimming the deficit to 3-1.
Both pitching staffs settled in from there. Madison starter Skyler Lhamon (Bellarmine University) turned in a strong outing, allowing just one run over five innings. Lakeshore reliever Ryan Richter (UW-Oshkosh) kept the Chinooks within striking distance, retiring all 12 batters he faced across four perfect innings.
Ashton Quiller (Arkansas State University) provided an insurance run in the eighth with a sacrifice fly, scoring Jonah Weathers (University of Louisville) to push the lead to 4-1, and the Mallards held on to win by that score.
Lhamon earned his second win of the season with his performance. Eamonn Mulhern (St. Cloud State University) closed the door with two scoreless innings to earn his first save of the season, while Nate Ciemny (University of Wisconsin-Parkside) took the loss for Lakeshore.
The Mallards return to action on Thursday for a doubleheader against the Kenosha Kingfish. First pitch of Game 1 is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.
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