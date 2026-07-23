Dock Spiders Split Doubleheader against the Rafters

Published on July 23, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders split a doubleheader with the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters at Witter Field, dropping the opener 9-8 before bouncing back with an 8-7 victory in game two.

Game one saw the Dock Spiders race out to a 7-1 lead behind a seven-run second inning. The rally featured a two-run home run from JJ Nielsen and two-RBI singles by Carter Kelley and Jay Campbell.

Wisconsin Rapids trimmed the deficit to 7-5 heading into the fifth inning before Nielsen launched his second home run of the game to restore Fond du Lac's three-run advantage. The Rafters answered with four consecutive runs, including a go-ahead three-run home run in the sixth inning, to complete the comeback and claim a 9-8 win.

In game two, the Dock Spiders again started quickly, taking a 3-0 lead on an RBI single by Carter Kelley and a Wisconsin Rapids fielding error. The Rafters cut the deficit to two in the second inning, but Fond du Lac answered in the third with a two-run home run by Ben Kuglitsch to extend the lead to 5-1.

Wisconsin Rapids rallied to take a 7-6 lead in the sixth inning. Down to their final strike with two outs in the seventh, the Dock Spiders capitalized on a Rafter error off the bat of JJ Nielsen, allowing two runs to score and giving Fond du Lac an 8-7 lead. The Dock Spiders held on in the bottom of the seventh to secure the split.

Nielsen and Kuglitsch led the offensive effort for Fond du Lac. Nielsen finished the day 3-for-7 with two home runs, two runs scored and eight RBI across the two games. Kuglitsch went 1-for-1 with a home run, a run scored and three RBI in game two.

The Dock Spiders continue their road trip Thursday with another doubleheader against the Lakeshore Chinooks at Kapco Park. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 11:05 a.m., with game two beginning at 6:05 p.m.

Fond du Lac returns to Herr-Baker Field on Saturday for a 4:05 p.m. matchup against the Madison Mallards as the team hosts Star Wars Night. Players and coaches will wear Han Solo-themed Star Wars specialty jerseys, which will be auctioned during the game to benefit The Arc Fond du Lac. Following the game, fans can enjoy Kids Run the Bases, presented by Grande Cheese and A&W, featuring a player high-five line and a treat from A&W at home plate.

Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from July 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.