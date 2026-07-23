Stingers Lose Series Finale in Extra Innings

Published on July 23, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Dickinson, N.D. - The Willmar Stingers (30-25) lost off a walk-off balk in the 10th inning to the Badlands Big Sticks (27-27) on Wednesday night in Dickinson. The result split the four game series between two Great Plain West Divisional opponents.

Willmar took an early 1-0 lead in the first after a double steal attempt with Kai Gonzaga scoring from third. Merrick Rapoza was caught stealing but stayed in a rundown long enough for the run to score.

The next three innings were scoreless for both squads before Paris Pridgen's ground out RBI scored Matthew Bernath to make it a 2-0 ball game in the fifth. In the bottom half, Big Sticks catcher Derek Martinez cut into the Stingers lead by knocking in Blake Beheler from a sac-fly RBI.

Ryder Hernandez connected for his second home run of the season with a solo shot in sixth to tie the game at two. Badlands starter Seth Broadwell completed five and two-thirds innings, allowing eight hits, two earned runs, and struck out four.

Luke Devine reached on a walk in the seventh and then took second base for his 44th stolen base of the season to break the Stingers single season steals record which which was set by Andrew Sojka who swiped 43 bags in 2024.

The Big Sticks took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the seventh with a John Youens RBI single to plate Blake Beheler. Stingers starter, Ryan Dalager was pulled from the game after going six and one-third innings, allowing three hits, three earned runs, three walks and sent down two on strikes. He was relieved by Braden Cork.

In the ninth, the Stingers were down to their last out before Paris Pridgen reached on a broken bat infield single to score Matthew Bernath and tie the game at three.

The Big Sticks went down 1-2-3 in the ninth and the contest was sent to extras.

Willmar did not score in the tenth and Bad Lands loaded the bases in the bottom half with two outs. Cork, working on his fourth inning of relief was called for balk to allow Youens to score from third and walk it off 4-3 for the Big Sticks.

Gavyn Schlotterback picked up the win for Badlands and Cork was charged with the loss. Luke Devine was named the Les Schwab Tires Player of the Game.

After an off day tomorrow, the Stingers will return to action Friday night to begin a home and home series with the St. Cloud Rox. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Joe Faber Field.

Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2026 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.







Northwoods League Stories from July 23, 2026

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