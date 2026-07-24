Explosive Inning Leads to Growlers Win

Published on July 23, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Kalamazoo Growlers (29-27, 8-12) rode a strong start and big offensive inning to an 8-5 win over the Rockford Rivets (22-30, 9-7) Thursday night.

Rockford scored first, tagging two unearned runs on Kalamazoo starter Christian Forniss in the second inning. From there, Brady Louck and Forniss settled in, until the sixth inning.

Forniss had his final inning tarnished with two runs, watching the Growlers go down 4-0. Then, the offense exploded.

Kalamazoo found eight runs on six hits and a Logan Tribble home run, facing three pitchers while taking an 8-4 lead.

"We have a great group of guys who can all swing it very well," Forniss said. "You just have to believe in the guys and trust that they'll end up scoring."

Andrew Lehto threw two innings of relief, allowing one run, before Gavin Jones earned the save, retiring the Rivets in order in the ninth inning.

Forniss was valiant in his first start of the season, throwing six innings while striking out five and earning the win.

"I thought all week [Christian] had a little bit of a different swagger to him," manager Cody Piechocki said. "For him to go out and get six innings today was really big, he picked up his team."

Kalamazoo is back on the road Friday night against the Kenosha Kingfish, with first pitch scheduled for 7:35 p.m. EDT.







Northwoods League Stories from July 23, 2026

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