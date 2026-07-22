Pitching Falters in Growlers' Fifth Straight Loss

Published on July 21, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Kalamazoo Growlers (27-26, 6-11) struggled on the pitching side, falling 14-9 against the Rockford Rivets (21-28, 8-5) Tuesday night.

Bryce Brannon breezed through two innings, before hitting a hitch in the third inning, allowing eight runs on five hits and two hit batsmen.

The Rivets added three more in the top of the fourth inning, but one bottom of the inning run paired with a Nick Frontino grand slam brought the Growlers to an 11-5 score.

Kalamazoo added one more in the sixth inning but Bryce Nevils found a two-run home run, solidifying a 14-9 Rockford win.

The loss marks the Growlers' fifth consecutive defeat, falling one game above .500. Kalamazoo and Rockford will play a doubleheader Wednesday, with first pitch for game 1 scheduled for 12:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from July 21, 2026

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