Mallards Split Doubleheader Against Lakeshore Chinooks

Published on July 21, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison Mallards News Release







Madison, WI - The Madison Mallards (30-21) earned a split in Tuesday night's doubleheader against the Lakeshore Chinooks (31-20) at Warner Park. Game 1

The Mallards wasted no time grabbing control of the opener. Marcelino Alonso (Indiana State University) lined an RBI single in the first inning to put Madison on the board, and Aiden Arnett (Virginia Tech) followed moments later by launching a two-run home run to extend the lead to 3-0.

Dom Jacoby (University of Louisville) added to the advantage with a solo homer in the second, making it 4-0. Lakeshore answered in the third, as Nick Allred (St. Mary's College) drove in a run with an RBI double before later scoring on a groundout to trim the deficit to 4-2.

That would be as close as the Chinooks would get. Jonah Weathers (University of Louisville) came home on an error in the sixth inning to provide an insurance run, and Madison closed out a 5-2 victory.

Anthony Karbowski (University of Louisville) picked up the win after tossing five strong innings, while Zach Gibbs (Riverside City College) took the loss for Lakeshore. Ike Young (University of Illinois) worked a scoreless seventh inning to record the save. Game 2

Lakeshore seized control early in the second game with a big second inning. Jack Counsell (Northwestern University) started the outburst with a two-run home run to give the Chinooks a 2-0 lead. Lakeshore kept the pressure on, stretching the advantage to 4-0 before Sam Myers (Arizona State University) capped the inning with a two-run single.

Myers added another RBI single in the fourth to make it 7-0 before Madison got on the board when Cole Crafton (University of Illinois) scored on a groundout. After the Chinooks added another run in the fifth, the Mallards mounted a comeback with three runs in the bottom half of the inning, highlighted by Crafton's two-run double to cut the deficit to 8-4.

Madison made one final push in the seventh. Preston Yaucher (Penn State University) delivered an RBI single to bring the Mallards within three, and bring the tying run to the plate, but the rally came up short as Lakeshore held on for an 8-5 victory.

Ben Groeschl (University of Dayton) earned the win for the Chinooks, while Ethan Bauerschmidt (Penn State University) was charged with the loss. Santino Pignotti-Wojtak (Carthage College) recorded the save.

The Mallards and Chinooks wrap up their series on Wednesday night at Warner Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from July 21, 2026

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