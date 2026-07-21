Rockers Travel to Kenosha for Two Game Set

Published on July 21, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release









Green Bay Rockers infielder David Ballenilla

(Green Bay Rockers) Green Bay Rockers infielder David Ballenilla(Green Bay Rockers)

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Rockers, hot off a two game sweep of both the Battle Jacks and the Rafters, will look for their 5th straight win. After splitting the first series at home in mid-June, both of the Rockers games will kick off at 6:35 pm in Kenosha.

The Rockers totalled 12 runs in their last game, and the offense began to heat up. A player of the night honor for Alejandro Covas made him the 5th different Rocker to win the award this season, and the 6th time the Rockers have been given the honor overall.

Making his third start of the season, Mason Avant (Tallahassee State CC) will be on the bump. So far this year, Avant holds a 12.71 ERA and a 0-1 record. The most innings he's gone is 3.0, and he will look to improve that number against the Kingfish. In each of his outings, he's allowed four earned runs on seven hits total.

In the other bullpen, Kenosha will turn to a solid arm in Cristian Banuelos (Glendale CC) who is making his third appearance this season. Banuelos has started the second half 1-0 with a 1.80 ERA. He's allowed just one run on five hits and has totaled 11 strikeouts across five innings of work.

In the standings, the Rockers now sit just three games behind Lakeshore after their loss to the Rafters on the 19th. Today, Lakeshore travels to Madison for a doubleheader, the the Woodchucks host Duluth..

The Rockers return home on Friday, July 24, hosting the Royal Oak Leprechauns! First pitch is slated for 6:35 pm, with gates opening one hour prior at 5:30 pm. It's Friday Fish Fry in the TDS Club and there will be a postgame fireworks show! The pregame concert will begin one hour prior to first pitch, and will be performed by the Boomboxx! Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

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Northwoods League Stories from July 21, 2026

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