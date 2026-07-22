Traverse City Outdueled by Battle Creek Pitching in Series Opener

Published on July 21, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Battle Creek, MI - Both starting pitchers worked at least six innings Tuesday night, but the Battle Creek Battle Jacks edged the Traverse City Pit Spitters 5-3 in the opener of a four-game series at C.O. Brown Stadium.

Traverse City starter Jake Ickes completed six innings, allowing three earned runs. The Pit Spitters scored all three of their runs on four hits in the fifth inning but managed only one hit over the remainder of the game.

Battle Creek starter Brayden Groseclose earned the win after holding Traverse City to three runs on five hits across seven innings.

The Pit Spitters fell to 10-6 and remain tied with the Royal Oak Leprechauns atop the Great Lakes East second-half standings. Twenty regular-season games remain to determine which team will face first-half champion Kenosha in the divisional playoff round.

Battle Creek scored twice in the second inning and once in the fourth, with all three runs against Ickes coming with two outs.

After being held hitless through four innings, Traverse City responded by tying the game with a three-run fifth.

Ethan Guerra delivered a two-out, two-run single before Cade Collins doubled him home. Collins extended his on-base streak to 13 consecutive games with the hit.

The Battle Jacks immediately regained the lead with a run in the bottom of the fifth before adding another against Cody Freitas in the seventh.

Ty Jenkins kept the deficit at two with a scoreless eighth inning, but Traverse City could not rally in the ninth. Connor Lovin recorded the final three outs to earn the save for Battle Creek.

The Pit Spitters were outhit 12-5, stranded seven runners and were unable to capitalize on three Battle Creek errors.

Sean Martinez was the only Traverse City hitter to record multiple hits.

The four-game series continues Wednesday with a day-night doubleheader. Game 1 is scheduled for 11:05 a.m., followed by Game 2 at 7:05 p.m. Both contests will be nine innings.







Northwoods League Stories from July 21, 2026

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