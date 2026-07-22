Stingers Split Doubleheader with Big Sticks

Published on July 21, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Dickinson, N.D. - The Willmar Stingers extended their winning streak to five games before seeing it snapped in a doubleheader Tuesday against the Badlands Big Sticks.

The Stingers (30-24, 14-4) took the first half of the day-night doubleheader with a comfortable 13-1 victory.

Willmar seized an early 2-0 lead on a David Estrada sacrifice fly and a Merrick Rapoza single in the opening frame. Rapoza tacked on another run in the top of the third, plating Paris Pridgen on a single to right field and making it 3-0.

The Big Sticks (26-27, 8-11) responded with their only run of the game in the bottom of the fifth inning. Blake Beheler led off the frame with a single before coming around on a John Youens double to right the next at-bat.

The Stingers produced the bulk of their scoring in the later innings, beginning with a pair of runs in the sixth on wild pitches.

Willmar extended its advantage to double digits with a six-run frame in the top of the seventh. Rapoza started the scoring in the half with another single to right field, then Levi Maddela's sacrifice fly one batter later brought in Estrada.

Keaton Cottam scored Rapoza on the second sac fly of the inning before Brecken Menuet knocked an RBI triple. Luke DeVine capped the offensive surge with a two-run homer to right, 11-1.

The Stingers posted their final two runs of the contest the next inning. Estrada led off with a double and came across on a groundout, then Menuet added another RBI to his name on a single later in the frame.

Brandon Mikos stifled the Badlands offense for all nine innings, allowing just five hits and one run. His complete game earned him Les Schwab Tires Player of the Game honors, and the righthander has allowed only three runs in 16 innings across his two starts this year.

The Big Sticks got their revenge in game two, salvaging a split of the doubleheader in a 9-1 final.

Willmar again struck first with a run in the opening inning. Kai Gonzaga reached on an infield single before scoring when Rapoza drew the defense into a rundown between first and second base.

It would be the only run the Stingers scored in the second contest.

Badlands knotted the game up the next inning. Samson Pugh reached on a single before scoring one batter later on a double by Beheler, 1-1.

The Big Sticks pulled ahead for good with a five-run burst in the bottom of the third. Ryder Hernandez kickstarted the rally with a leadoff single and scored on a Dakota Howard sacrifice fly to make it a 2-1 ballgame.

Gavyn Schlotterback tacked on another run the next at-bat with a double, then scored two batters later on a wild pitch before another double by Samson Pugh brought around Crew Secrist. Pugh was the final Badlands runner to cross during the frame, scoring on a Derek Martinez groundout to go up 6-1.

The Big Sticks put another crooked number on the board with three more runs their next turn at the plate. Secrist brought a pair of runners home on a single, then Schlotterback touched home two batters later on a wild pitch.

Willmar held the hosts scoreless over the rest of the action but could not rally, dropping the second matchup.

Koen Barton was named the Les Schwab Tires Player of the Game after throwing two scoreless frames and recording one punchout in relief.

The Stingers go for a series victory Wednesday at Dakota Community Bank & Trust Ballpark in Dickinson. First pitch is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. Central Time.

Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2026 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.







Northwoods League Stories from July 21, 2026

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