Woodchucks Hold on to Win Impressive Firework Friday Matchup

Published on July 24, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







WAUSAU, WI - The Wausau Woodchucks had to face one of its toughest opponents of the season, the Eau Claire Express, at Athletic Park on Friday night, and they passed the test, winning 5-4 in a contest that kept fans on the edge of their seats.

Pete Jezerinac (Kennesaw State) came up with a massive seven-out save to shut down the Express late, picking up two strikeouts to hold Wausau's lead until the finish line. Gavin Kindell (Florida Southwestern State CC/South Alabama) earned a second win in as many starts with the Woodchucks, tossing six innings and allowing just three earned runs, with five strikeouts.

Holden Groebl (Cowley CC/Kansas) hit a go-ahead three-run home run that proved to be the pivotal swing down the stretch for Wausau in a 1-3 night at the plate. Jackson Petsche (Southeastern CC/LSU-New Orleans) provided an RBI double, scoring once and reaching twice in the win.

THE HIGHLIGHTS

Eau Claire, winners of 13 of its last 14 games, showed just how hot they were going into the night by taking the lead in the second inning with a run. The Express doubled their advantage in the fourth inning with another run.

Up until the bottom of the fourth, only one Wausau hitter had reached base, but everything changed in that frame. After Lane Walton (Arkansas State) took a one-out walk, Jackson Petsche drove him in on an RBI double down the right field line. After that, Peyton Firgens (McClennan CC/Mississippi State) tied the game with an RBI single up the middle. Then, with two outs, Holden Groebl tattooed a breaking ball over the center field wall, a go-ahead three run home run, which would provide Wausau the final runs they needed to win the game.

While the Woodchucks did not score again, the bullpen went on a thrilling adventure to keep the lead. Eau Claire loaded the bases in the seventh inning, but Jezerinac stuck out the final hitter of the inning to keep Wausau ahead. Then, in the ninth inning, the tying run reached, but a strikeout and a fly out sealed a well-earned win at home for the Woodchucks.

NOTES AND NUMBERS

Peyton Firgens had a two-hit day, and extended his on-base streak in Wausau to 20 games in the process.

Holden Groebl, with his fifth home run, is now tied atop the active player leaderboard for Wausau in home runs.

The Woodchucks have now won two games in the space of the week where they scored in one sole inning, the other coming at Duluth in a 1-0 win in 10-innings last Sunday.

Pete Jezerinac joined the list of just 15 pitchers in the Northwoods League this summer to record at least four saves.

The Woodchucks are now 4-2 in their longest homestand of the 2026 season, and are just the second team to beat Eau Claire in the last two weeks.

WHAT'S NEXT

Wausau moves to 36-16 on the summer, 20 games above .500 for the first time in 2026, and they boast the most wins by any team in the Northwoods League at this point in the season. They also improve to 15-7 in the second half, maintaining their lead atop the Great Lakes West second half standings on a head-to-head tiebreaker following Lakeshore's win tonight at Wisconsin Rapids.

The Woodchucks will look to become the first team to sweep Eau Claire in the second half when they host the Express for the two teams' final regular season meeting tomorrow, Saturday at Athletic Park, with first pitch set for 5:05 p.m. There will be an exciting Woodchucks Camo Hat Giveaway, as the first 500 fans through the gate will receive a Woodchucks Camo Hat. It's Prentice Youth Baseball and Softball Fundraiser Night at the ballpark, and Festival Foods Family Ticket Night, where fans can enjoy a $12 ticket that includes a brat and tap soda. All tickets for remaining home games in the 2026 Woodchucks season can be purchased exclusively on woodchucks.com.







Northwoods League Stories from July 24, 2026

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