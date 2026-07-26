Chinooks' Bats Overwhelm Wisconsin Rapids in Win

Published on July 25, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wi.- Opening a two-game set against Wisconsin Rapids, the Lakeshore Chinooks faced the Rafters on Friday, July 24 at Witter field at 6:35 pm CDT. The Chinooks entered Friday leading the season series 4-2.

Wisconsin Rapids' starting pitcher Gage Honeyager enjoyed previous success against the Chinooks on the season, Pitching 11.1 innings of two-run ball. This time out against Honeyager - the Chinooks fared better - logging eight runs on 10 hits in 5.1 innings.

After stranding runners on second and third base in a scoreless first inning, the Chinooks went 9/16 at the plate with four walks the rest of Honeyager's start. The Chinooks excelled with runners in scoring position, going 3/5 at the plate with four RBIs during his start.

Despite their strong offensive showing, a two-run fourth inning and three-run fifth inning from the Rafters cut the Chinooks' lead down to one through five innings.

Starting the game by tossing three-scoreless inning, Chinook' starting pitcher Santino Pignotti-Wojtak ran into some trouble in the fourth when he allowed a single and double to open the inning.

Before recording three straight outs to close out the inning, Pignotti-Wojtak surrendered a two-run single to Danny Gavin. With Pignotti-Wojtak recording just one out in the fifth, the Chinooks opted to go to their bullpen with Dylan Weekly making his season debut for the Chinooks.

After allowing three inherited runners to score on back-to-back singles, Weekly pitched a scoreless sixth inning with two strikeouts. Following a solid debut from Weekly, the Chinooks received an inning a piece of work from Mateo Fuentes, Cole Payne and Drew Gernert to close out the game.

Separating themselves from the Rafters with a combined seven-run effort in the fifth and sixth inning, the Chinooks went on to win 13-6. In the win, the Chinooks put on a offensive clinic with 17 hits. Five Chinooks had multi-hit performances, with Jack Counsell leading the way with a season-high four base hits.

Going 3-6 at the plate, Sam Myers extended his hit streak to 21 games. During this stretch, Myers is hitting .500, going 41/82 at the plate with 22 RBIs. In their last 22 games duing Myers hit streak, the Chinooks are 15-7.







Northwoods League Stories from July 25, 2026

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