Lakeshore Chinooks Versus Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Game Preview 7/25
Published on July 25, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Lakeshore Chinooks News Release
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wi.- Collecting the most hits in a game since July 2 with 17 in a 13-6 win over Wisconsin Rapids last night, the Chinooks look to sweep a two-game set against the Rafters with first pitch tonight at 6:35 pm CDT.
Club strikeout leader Eli Niemiec is tonight's starting pitcher for the Chinooks. Pitching to a 6.30 ERA in his first 20 innings of work, Niemiec in his last 13 innings has allowed just five earned runs for a 3.46 ERA.
The only addition to tonight's lineup for the Chinooks is third basemen Casey Robinson.
Northwoods League Stories from July 25, 2026
- Early Deficit Dooms Duluth in Loss to Badlands - Duluth Huskies
- Four Pitchers Combine for Shutout as Pit Spitters Reclaim First Place - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Busson Ties Express Home Run Record, But Woodchucks Walk off in 10th - Eau Claire Express
- Fond du Lac Dock Spiders Pull Away Late to Defeat Madison Mallards - Madison Mallards
- Dock Spiders Dismantle Mallards with a 14-Run Win - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Lakeshore Chinooks Versus Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Game Preview 7/25 - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Chinooks' Bats Overwhelm Wisconsin Rapids in Win - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Flying Mummies Aim to Secure Home Sweep of Pit Spitters - Richmond Flying Mummies
- Cavo on the Mound for Game Two - Green Bay Rockers
- Mummies Hold off Pit Spitters, Snap Six-Game Skid with 7-5 Victory - Richmond Flying Mummies
- Rox Roll, 8-4, over Willmar to Clinch Regular-Season Series - St. Cloud Rox
- Aiden Arnett Delivers Walk-off Hit as Madison Mallards defeat Fond du Lac - Madison Mallards
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lakeshore Chinooks Stories
- Lakeshore Chinooks Versus Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Game Preview 7/25
- Chinooks' Bats Overwhelm Wisconsin Rapids in Win
- Lakeshore Chinooks and Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Game Preview 7/24
- Carter Kutz Dazzles with Complete Game Performance
- Lakeshore Chinooks and Fond du Lac Dock Spiders Game Two Preview 7/23