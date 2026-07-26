Lakeshore Chinooks Versus Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Game Preview 7/25

Published on July 25, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wi.- Collecting the most hits in a game since July 2 with 17 in a 13-6 win over Wisconsin Rapids last night, the Chinooks look to sweep a two-game set against the Rafters with first pitch tonight at 6:35 pm CDT.

Club strikeout leader Eli Niemiec is tonight's starting pitcher for the Chinooks. Pitching to a 6.30 ERA in his first 20 innings of work, Niemiec in his last 13 innings has allowed just five earned runs for a 3.46 ERA.

The only addition to tonight's lineup for the Chinooks is third basemen Casey Robinson.







Northwoods League Stories from July 25, 2026

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