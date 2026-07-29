MoonDogs Hold on to Victory Despite Loggers Late Rally
Published on July 28, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Mankato MoonDogs News Release
LA CROSSE, WIS. - The MoonDogs traveled to La Crosse this evening for the first of a two game series against the Loggers.
The Loggers scored first, taking an early 1-0 lead in the first inning.
Mankato countered in the second, scoring off of an RBI single by Nico Libed (UC Santa Barbara). Another run would follow to put them in front 2-1.
The MoonDogs surged their lead further, scoring first off of a bases loaded walk. Then, an RBI single by Evan Saunders (Wichita State University) scored two runs. The score was then 5-1.
Mankato surged to add six more runs in the innings to take an 11-1 lead over the Loggers.
La Crosse would add one run in the bottom of the same inning, making it an 11-2 score.
The Loggers found their rhythm in the seventh, scoring off back to back RBI singles to make it a 11-4 game. They rallied to cut the score to 11-9 by the end of the inning.
Despite a run scored in the ninth, Mankato held on to claim the victory in a final score of 11-10.
The MoonDogs are back at ISG Field tomorrow, as they will host the La Crosse Loggers. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm.
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