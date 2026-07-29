Brock's Four-Hit Night Powers Express Past Border Cats
Published on July 28, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Eau Claire Express News Release
Eau Claire, Wis. - Facing Thunder Bay back in Carson Park, the Express secured their third straight win against the Border Cats, 5-2 Tuesday night.
Still leading the Great Plains East Division with a 19-6 record with a three-game win streak, the Express continues to look to clinch the playoffs.
In a dominant first inning, Braxton Bjur took the mound for his fourth start this season and dished out 10 pitches, building momentum, as the Express took over on the bats. The Express secured one run and three hits in the first inning with Philip Cheong crossing home after a sacrifice fly hit by Cade Palkowski.
The lead only grew in the bottom of the second inning with a wild pitch thrown to Palkowski, letting Landon Ubrig run home, quickly followed by Mikey Muniz crossing home plate off a Palkowski triple to right field.
Eau Claire sealed a 4-0 lead with Palkowski having his turn to cross home plate after Hollon Brock hit a single to left field.
Following a silent third inning, the Trains secured their last run of the night with Cheong crossing home on a Brock single to field, finalizing their score of a 5-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Bjur on the mound, kept the Border Cats silent and prevented zero hits from Thunder Bay until the fifth inning, where Jacob Steinberg crossed home plate for Thunder Bay after Bennett Crafton hit a double to center field.
Ending his time on the mound, Bjur pitched for seven innings, allowing one hit, one run, two walks and delivering five strikeouts.
Going four innings without either team scoring, the Border Cats secured their last run of the night with Colin Fisher running home after a base hit to center field by Mark Ross II, closing out the game 5-2.
Leading the offensive momentum was Brock, who went 4-for-4 at bat and secured two RBI, contributing to the team's five runs off of 11 hits and two errors. Compared to the Border Cats' two runs off three hits.
The Express will finish their four-game series against the Border Cats in Carson Park at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday.
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