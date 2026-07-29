Kingfish Drop Both Ends of Double Dip

Published on July 28, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kenosha Kingfish News Release







ROCKFORD, Ill. - After the original matchup in Rockford was postponed due to poor air quality on July 17, the Kenosha Kingfish played two seven-inning games against the Rivets Tuesday night, where they lost both games by scores of 6-2 and 1-0.

In game one, the scoring did not start until the fourth inning as both pitchers were near perfect through their first three innings. Michael Guerrero got the start for the Kingfish in the opener and threw a complete game, but took the loss after allowing six earned runs over his final three innings.

The Kingfish were able to get on the board first in the fourth with a series of singles by Hunter Snyder to lead off the inning and Matthew Cormier to put runners on the corners with two outs. Cole Ide followed Cormier's hit with one of his own, bringing Snyder home for the first run of the ball game.

The Rivets were able to quickly match the Kingfish's run in the fourth as a leadoff double by Joey Appino, who later stole third base, would come around to score on a sacrifice bunt by Bryce Nevils, tying the game at 1-1 through four innings of play.

Rockford took control in the fifth and sixth innings, scoring five runs across the two frames.

After surrendering a leadoff single by Keith Eusebio, the Kingfish would allow two more consecutive hits, as a double by Gavin Taylor and a single by Ashton Zacher would do the damage.

Rockford kept the pressure on in the sixth, starting the inning with three straight hits again. Miguel Cantu led the Rockford half off with a double, and would score just one batter later off a single by Alex Tabbert. Shortly after, it was Eusebio once more with a two-RBI double, giving the Rivets a 6-1 lead with three outs remaining for the Kingfish.

The Kingfish were able to tally one run in the seventh off a single by Hunter Snyder, but that would be all for Kenosha in game one as Jimmy Amptmann would shut the door for Rockford, securing the 6-2 victory.

In game two, the Rivets were able to keep momentum flowing and shut Kenosha out for the first time since May 31. Rockford starter Carter Lund was dominant, throwing a complete-game shutout while allowing three hits and striking out seven.

The only run of the contest came in the bottom of the first for the Rivets, taking just three batters to get on the board. A leadoff single by Connor Kave set the tone, and back-to-back singles by Miguel Cantu and Joey Appino brought the only run of the game in to score.

After the first, Matthew Pokorny was able to find his footing in his Kingfish debut, pitching three more innings and only allowing two more hits. He also totaled four strikeouts before Kaeb Stebbins came on in relief. Stebbins would go on to pitch the final two frames, allowing one hit while striking out two.

The Kingfish will play one more game in Rockford Wednesday night before heading to Traverse City for a two-game series against the Pit Spitters. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CDT on Wednesday.







Northwoods League Stories from July 28, 2026

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