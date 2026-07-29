Pit Spitters Walked off in 11-Inning Stunner at Lakeshore

Published on July 28, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Mequon, WI - In just their second extra-inning game of the summer, the Traverse City Pit Spitters were walked off by the Lakeshore Chinooks in a back-and-forth 8-7 thriller Tuesday night at Kapco Park.

Both teams scored in the 10th inning before Lakeshore held Traverse City off the board in the 11th. Joshua Chairez then delivered a two-out, bases-loaded single in the bottom half to secure the series-opening victory.

Traverse City fell to 15-9 in the second half and slipped one-half game behind Royal Oak for first place in the Great Lakes East standings.

The Pit Spitters led 5-0 midway through the fifth inning and held Lakeshore without a baserunner through four. The Chinooks responded with six runs over the next two frames, tying the game in the sixth before eventually sending it to extra innings at 6-6.

After a scoreless first, Traverse City scored in each of the next five innings to build a 6-2 lead entering the bottom of the sixth.

Cade Collins launched his fifth home run of the summer, temporarily tying Ethan Guerra for the team lead. Guerra reclaimed the top spot a few innings later with his sixth homer of the season.

Traverse City's other four regulation runs came when Jacob Kucharczyk scored on a wild pitch, Guerra drove in a run with a groundout, Callum Early delivered an RBI single and Mason Pilarski brought home another on a fielder's choice.

Pit Spitters starter Nathan Webb retired the first 12 hitters he faced before Lakeshore broke through for two runs in the fifth.

The Chinooks then scored four times in the sixth, chasing Webb from the game. All six Lakeshore runs were charged to the right-hander before Ty Jenkins entered and stranded two inherited runners.

The game remained tied through the ninth.

Jenkins delivered four scoreless innings of relief, working around a major threat in the bottom of the ninth. With runners at second and third and two outs, he induced a flyout to center to force extra innings.

Sean Martinez put Traverse City back in front in the 10th, driving home Jacob Kucharczyk with an RBI single.

Lakeshore answered with two outs in the bottom half when David Mysza delivered a run-scoring single against David Heefner, tying the game at 7-7.

Traverse City threatened again in the 11th. With runners at the corners and two outs, the Pit Spitters attempted a double steal, but JT Smith was caught in a 2-4-2 rundown to end the inning.

The Chinooks loaded the bases with nobody out against Heefner in the bottom of the 11th. Heefner responded by striking out the next two hitters, moving within one out of escaping the jam.

Chairez followed with a ground-ball single up the middle, giving Lakeshore its second consecutive walk-off victory.

The Pit Spitters (15-9) and Chinooks (19-7) will conclude the two-game series Wednesday night at Kapco Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Central Time.







Northwoods League Stories from July 28, 2026

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