Rox Win 5-3 over Mud Puppies to Complete Homestand

Published on July 28, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release









St. Cloud Rox right fielder Brandon Pelechowicz

(St. Cloud Rox) St. Cloud Rox right fielder Brandon Pelechowicz(St. Cloud Rox)

ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (37-23) defeated the Minnesota Mud Puppies (7-21) 5-3 on Tuesday to complete a three-day homestand at Joe Faber Field. The Rox have a rest day on Wednesday and return to action Thursday on the road to face the La Crosse Loggers.

Tanner Recchio (University of Minnesota) started the Rox offense in the bottom of the third with a leadoff single and was brought home on a sacrifice fly from Brett Griffiths (Ball State University) to take a 1-0 lead.

Trailing by two in the bottom of the sixth, the Rox delivered four runs to the scoreboard. Jackson Legg (Georgia Gwinnett) sent in a run with a sacrifice fly to tie the game at two apiece. Recchio proceeded to add an RBI single to take the lead, and Aidan Mouton (University of Kansas) claimed a two-run double to extend the Rox advantage to 5-2.

Manning West (University of Kansas) made the start on the mound for St. Cloud and tallied nine strikeouts in 6.2 innings of work.

Cal Schmelzle (Augustana University) pitched the final two scoreless innings to earn the save and complete a Rox victory over the Mud Puppies.

The Rox have an off day on Wednesday before travelling to face the Loggers for a two-game series beginning Thursday.

The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Aidan Mouton.

The next Rox home game is Saturday, August 1, at 7:05 PM against the Badlands Big Sticks for Military Appreciation Night, presented by St. Cloud Financial Credit Union and Advantage 1 Agency. There is a Military Appreciation Jersey Auction to support local area veterans through Freedom Flight and Triunity Foundation. To participate in this auction, click here. There will also be post-game fireworks.

The 2026 season is presented by Eide Chrysler St. Cloud.

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Northwoods League Stories from July 28, 2026

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