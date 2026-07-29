Rox Win 5-3 over Mud Puppies to Complete Homestand
Published on July 28, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
St. Cloud Rox News Release
ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (37-23) defeated the Minnesota Mud Puppies (7-21) 5-3 on Tuesday to complete a three-day homestand at Joe Faber Field. The Rox have a rest day on Wednesday and return to action Thursday on the road to face the La Crosse Loggers.
Tanner Recchio (University of Minnesota) started the Rox offense in the bottom of the third with a leadoff single and was brought home on a sacrifice fly from Brett Griffiths (Ball State University) to take a 1-0 lead.
Trailing by two in the bottom of the sixth, the Rox delivered four runs to the scoreboard. Jackson Legg (Georgia Gwinnett) sent in a run with a sacrifice fly to tie the game at two apiece. Recchio proceeded to add an RBI single to take the lead, and Aidan Mouton (University of Kansas) claimed a two-run double to extend the Rox advantage to 5-2.
Manning West (University of Kansas) made the start on the mound for St. Cloud and tallied nine strikeouts in 6.2 innings of work.
Cal Schmelzle (Augustana University) pitched the final two scoreless innings to earn the save and complete a Rox victory over the Mud Puppies.
The Rox have an off day on Wednesday before travelling to face the Loggers for a two-game series beginning Thursday.
The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Aidan Mouton.
The next Rox home game is Saturday, August 1, at 7:05 PM against the Badlands Big Sticks for Military Appreciation Night, presented by St. Cloud Financial Credit Union and Advantage 1 Agency. There is a Military Appreciation Jersey Auction to support local area veterans through Freedom Flight and Triunity Foundation. To participate in this auction, click here. There will also be post-game fireworks.
The 2026 season is presented by Eide Chrysler St. Cloud.
Images from this story
|
St. Cloud Rox right fielder Brandon Pelechowicz
Northwoods League Stories from July 28, 2026
- Kingfish Drop Both Ends of Double Dip - Kenosha Kingfish
- Dock Spiders Explode Past the Woodchucks - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Rox Win 5-3 over Mud Puppies to Complete Homestand - St. Cloud Rox
- Brock's Four-Hit Night Powers Express Past Border Cats - Eau Claire Express
- MoonDogs Hold on to Victory Despite Loggers Late Rally - Mankato MoonDogs
- Growlers Leave Opportunities on Table in Loss to Leprechauns - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Stingers Take Series Opener over Hot Tots - Willmar Stingers
- Pit Spitters Walked off in 11-Inning Stunner at Lakeshore - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Rockford Returns Home, Takes Game One of Doubleheader - Rockford Rivets
- Lakeshore Chinooks and Traverse City Pit Spitters Game Preview 7/28 - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Willmar Stingers 2026 Playoff Passes On-Sale Now - Willmar Stingers
- Chairez Plays Hero in Walk-Off Win over Richmond - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Flying Mummies in Search of a Rebound, Host Battle Jacks for a Pair at McBride - Richmond Flying Mummies
- More Than Summer Ball: Stanford Quartet Finds a Summer Home in Eau Claire - Eau Claire Express
- Green Bay Set for Rollers Night against Madison - Green Bay Rockers
- Chinooks Walk off Flying Mummies in 10 Innings, 7-6 - Richmond Flying Mummies
- Woodchucks Lose 35-Run Marathon Game at Wisconsin Rapids - Wausau Woodchucks
- Royal Oak Snaps Kingfish Home Surge in Series Finale - Kenosha Kingfish
- Trains Roll to Doubleheader Sweep, Reclaim Great Plains East Lead - Eau Claire Express
- Rox Walk off MoonDogs 6-5, Finish Homestand Tuesday - St. Cloud Rox
- Stingers Survive in Ten Innings over Larks - Willmar Stingers
- Rivets Snap Losing Streak Behind the Allreds' Pitching - Rockford Rivets
- Big Innings Undo Big Sticks in Series Finale at Minot - Badlands Big Sticks
- Fond du Lac Dock Spiders Hang On to Beat Madison Mallards - Madison Mallards
- MoonDogs Drop Game Two of Series in Extra Innings - Mankato MoonDogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent St. Cloud Rox Stories
- Rox Win 5-3 over Mud Puppies to Complete Homestand
- Rox Walk off MoonDogs 6-5, Finish Homestand Tuesday
- Rox Drop First Game 16-12 to Mankato, Look to Split Series Monday
- New Start Time of 6:35 p.m. for July 26th Rox Game
- Rox Roll, 8-4, over Willmar to Clinch Regular-Season Series