Lakeshore Chinooks and Richmond Flying Mummies Game Preview 7/26
Published on July 26, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Lakeshore Chinooks News Release
MEQUON, Wi.- The Lakeshore Chinooks open their six-game homestand today against the Richmond Flying Mummies with first pitch at 3:05 pm CDT. The Chinooks started the season against Richmond on May 25-26, splitting a two-game set.
Today's pitching matchup is between Chinook Landon Dessart and Jaden Alberson. In two starts, Dessart has a 2.00 ERA with 11 strikeouts in nine innings of work.
Pitching to the tune of a 11.88 ERA in 8.1 innings, opponents are hitting .333 against Alberson on the season.
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