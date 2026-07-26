Lakeshore Chinooks and Richmond Flying Mummies Game Preview 7/26

Published on July 26, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







MEQUON, Wi.- The Lakeshore Chinooks open their six-game homestand today against the Richmond Flying Mummies with first pitch at 3:05 pm CDT. The Chinooks started the season against Richmond on May 25-26, splitting a two-game set.

Today's pitching matchup is between Chinook Landon Dessart and Jaden Alberson. In two starts, Dessart has a 2.00 ERA with 11 strikeouts in nine innings of work.

Pitching to the tune of a 11.88 ERA in 8.1 innings, opponents are hitting .333 against Alberson on the season.







Northwoods League Stories from July 26, 2026

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