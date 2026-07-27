Growlers Control Battle Jacks in Cup-Clinching Win

Published on July 26, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- The Kalamazoo Growlers (30-29, 9-14) controlled the Battle Creek Battle Jacks (19-39, 7-16) on Sunday evening.

Battle Creek scored first, capitalizing on a wild pitch to take a one-run lead through one inning. The Growlers scored two in the third inning, but the Battle Jacks matched with one of their own, taking a 2-2 tie through three innings.

Kalamazoo scored one run in the fourth inning, adding on to their lead. Then, Henry McDonald picked up his first base hit as a Growler in the fifth inning, driving in two runs on a double. To follow up, Kalamazoo added two more runs while Battle Creek scored one in the bottom of the fifth inning.

"It hasn't exactly been the start that I wanted out here," McDonald said. "It's good to get started and help the boys get a win."

The 7-3 advantage held for Kalamazoo until the seventh inning, when the Growlers run in the top of the frame was answered by two in the bottom of the inning, making it a three-run game.

An insurance run in the ninth came off a solo home run by Brock Sell, before Gavin Jones shut down the Battle Jack offense in the bottom of the ninth, taking a 9-5 win.

Logan Tribble led the Growler offense, going 4-for-5 while driving in three runs.

"I'm just trying to swing at the right pitches," Tribble said. "If you swing at strikes and take balls, it goes a long way."

The victory was Kalamazoo's seventh against Battle Creek this summer, taking the I-94 Rivalry Cup for the sixth time since 2018.

The Growlers and Battle Jacks open up Monday morning with baseball, as first pitch is scheduled for 9:05 a.m. EDT.







Northwoods League Stories from July 26, 2026

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