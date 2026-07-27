Kenosha Erupts for 14 Runs in Rout of Royal Oak

Published on July 26, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kenosha Kingfish News Release







KENOSHA, Wis. - The Kingfish spent the first two innings chasing Royal Oak. They spent the rest of the afternoon burying the Leprechauns.

Kenosha erased an early three-run deficit and rolled to a 14-5 win over Royal Oak on Sunday afternoon at Historic Simmons Field, opening the final series of its four-game homestand with one of its loudest offensive performances of the summer.

The Kingfish scored in five different innings, finished with 13 hits, drew 10 walks, were hit by four pitches and had seven different players drive in at least one run. Kenosha improved to 34-21 overall and 13-7 in the second half. The 'Fish have also now won seven straight at Simmons Field and 12 of their last 13 at home.

Royal Oak jumped ahead immediately with three runs in the top of the first. Connor Larkin was hit by a pitch, Luke Kosko singled and Kameron Yearsley walked to load the bases. Owen Turner then reached on an error, allowing all three runners to score and putting Kenosha in a 3-0 hole.

The Kingfish answered right away. Brian Gould singled, Jackson Brewer walked, and Noah Alvarez reached on an error that brought Gould home. Bennett Shealor followed with a groundout to score Brewer, cutting the deficit to 3-2 after one inning.

Royal Oak added two more in the second on a Larkin sacrifice fly and a Mason Barth RBI single, pushing the lead to 5-2.

Then Kenosha took over.

The comeback started in the third. Gould doubled, Alvarez singled him in, Shealor reached, and James Harrington walked to load the bases. Hunter Snyder brought in a run on a fielder's choice, and Cole Ide followed with the swing that flipped the game. Ide doubled to right field, scoring Shealor and Snyder to give Kenosha a 6-5 lead it never gave back.

From there, the Kingfish kept piling on. Shealor doubled home Gould in the fourth to make it 7-5. In the sixth, Kenosha scored three runs without a hit, using walks and hit batters to stretch the lead to 10-5. Snyder, Ide and Ezra Essex each drove in a run in the inning.

The seventh turned the game into a rout. Alvarez doubled, Shealor reached, Harrington singled in a run, Snyder singled home another and Ide added his third RBI of the day with another base hit. Matthew Cormier capped the scoring in the eighth with an RBI single that brought in Gould.

Gould was in the middle of everything, going 2-for-4 with a double, four runs scored, two hit-by-pitches and two stolen bases. Alvarez went 2-for-4 with a double, three runs and an RBI. Shealor finished 2-for-4 with a double, three runs and two RBIs. Ide went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs, while Snyder drove in three after entering as a pinch hitter and staying in at second base.

The offense was huge, but the bullpen changed the game.

Jackson Banuelos battled through three innings, allowing five runs, but only two were earned. Hayden George took over in the fourth and completely shut Royal Oak down. George earned his first win of the summer with four scoreless innings, allowing just one hit while striking out five and walking none. Blake Sivak finished it with two more scoreless innings, giving the Kingfish bullpen six shutout frames with seven strikeouts.

After falling behind 5-2, Kenosha outscored Royal Oak 12-0 the rest of the way.

The Kingfish close the homestand Monday night against the Leprechauns. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. CDT at Historic Simmons Field.







Northwoods League Stories from July 26, 2026

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