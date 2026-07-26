Late Offense Propels Chinooks to Set Sweep over Wisconsin Rapids

Published on July 26, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







In the midst of a playoff push, the Lakeshore Chinooks on Saturday, July 25 faced the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters on the road at Witter Field. Winning the first game of the set 16-9, the Chinooks looked to earn their fourth two-game set sweep of the season.

In search of the sweep, the Chinooks got off to a good start to open the game. Putting the first two batters on base with a Rafters' error and hit by pitch, the Chinooks scored the first run of the game on the Rafters second error of the inning.

The messy inning continued for the Rafters, as they allowed a second run to score in the inning on a wild pitch from Noah Marschke. In the bottom half of the inning, the Rafters cut the Chinooks lead down to one, thanks to a Jack Counsell error at shortstop.

The error was one of three committed in the game by the Chinooks. Down by a run, the Rafters' offense came alive in the bottom of the second inning, scoring three runs on two doubles. Throwing 30 pitches in the inning and failing to get the third out, Eli Niemiec was pulled for Ryan Richter.

Getting the third out, Richter tossed a clean third inning. Already scoring four unanswered runs in the game, the Rafters got back on the board with a RBI single from Kedren Kinzie. Down for the first time in the two-game set, the Chinooks got to work in the top of the fifth inning putting the leadoff man on base.

In the next at bat, the Chinooks got on the board for the first time since the first inning on a infield error, scoring Carson Hubert. After Sam Myers got hit by a pitch for the second time in the contest, a Counsell sacrifice fly brought in the second run of the inning.

Later in the inning, a two-out RBI single from David Mysza tied the game at five.

Pitching into the fifth inning, Richter ran into some trouble after allowing a leadoff single and walk to open the inning. Following a sacrifice bunt moving both runners into scoring position, the Rafters took back the lead on a sacrifice fly from Josiah Palomino.

Not stopping there, Kinzie struck again by driving in his third run of the game thanks to a RBI single. Down 7-5, the Chinooks entered the top of the seventh inning with nine outs left to work with. The Chinooks ended up only needing three outs to work with, as they exploded for 10 runs of offense in the inning.

Bringing 15 batters up to the plate in the inning, the offensive outburst was highlighted by a pair of home runs from Sam Meidenbauer and Vance Celiberti.

With the first two batters reaching safely to open the inning, Meidenbauer started the scoring with a three-run shot to left field for his fourth home run of the year. Later in the inning, Vance Celiberti broke the game open with a moonshot grand slam to round out the scoring.

Up 15-7 after the top half of the seventh inning, the Chinooks went on to win 16-9. Despite being outhit by the Rafters 17-10, the Chinooks put constant pressure on the basepaths, walking 10 times and being hit by a pitch six times.

During their three-game win streak, the Chinooks have outscored opponents 42-18. With the win, the Chinooks are tied with Wausau at the top of the Great Lakes West second-half division standings at 16-7 with 14 games left in the regular season.







Northwoods League Stories from July 26, 2026

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