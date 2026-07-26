Woodchucks Beaten in Final Game of Homestand by Wisconsin Rapids

Published on July 26, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







WAUSAU, WI- The Wausau Woodchucks pulled off a remarkable comeback to walk-off the Eau Claire Express on Saturday, but could not follow it up on Sunday afternoon, as they were beaten at Athletic Park 8-5 by the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters.

Jackson Petsche (Southeastern CC/LSU-New Orleans) went 2-4 and hit a solo home run in the defeat. Bradon Durfee (Pasco-Hernando State/Kansas) reached base three times, twice on hit by pitches, and also had a hit and scored a run.

On the mound Addison Tevz (Madison CC) delivered his best performance of the summer. The reliever tossed 3.2 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits, and not walking a batter. That effort helped Wausau keep the game close in its late comeback attempt.

THE HIGHLIGHTS

Wisconsin Rapids took the lead with a run in the top half of the first, but Wausau countered with a run in the second, as Sawyer Tolk (Kansas City Kansas CC/Dayton) drove Bradon Durfee in with an RBI sacrifice fly. Then, in the fourth, the Rafters scored three runs, one unearned to take a 4-1 lead, and Wausau got a run back in the bottom half of the frame thanks to a home run by Jackson Petsche.

However, the next four runs were crucial and belonged to the Rafters. Wisconsin Rapids plated a run in the fifth and three more in the sixth to suddenly take an 8-2 lead, putting Wausau in a big hole late. The Woodchucks made it 8-3 in the bottom of the sixth when Jackson Petsche sacrificed himself to be caught stealing in between first and second to bring in Lane Walton (Arkansas State) on a delayed steal from third.

The Chucks could not come any closer until the eighth, when they made a late rally that ignited the Athletic Park crowd. With two outs, four straight Woodchucks reached base, with Peyton Firgens (McClennan CC/Mississippi State) earning an RBI infield hit, and Sawyer Tolk registering a bases loaded hit-by-pitch to earn his second RBI of the game. Wausau brought the go-ahead run to the plate in the frame, but that hitter grounded out, ending the rally. The Woodchucks also got a runner on base in the ninth, but failed to bring the tying run to the plate.

NOTES AND NUMBERS

Wisconsin Rapids becomes the second team to win multiple games at Athletic Park as an opponent this year, joining Madison.

Jackson Petsche finished with eight RBIs in his final four games of the homestand.

The Woodchucks finish their longest homestand of the 2026 season 5-3.

Peyton Firgens extended his team-leading on-base streak to 21 games.

Addison Tevz recorded his longest relief outing of the season in the defeat.

WHAT'S NEXT

Wausau drops to 37-17 on the summer, and move to 16-8 in the second half. The Woodchucks now lose control of its own destiny in the Great Lakes West playoff race, now a half game behind Lakeshore, with the Chinooks' afternoon game against Richmond yet to be finished at the time of this writing. If the Chinooks lose, Wausau will have first place in the division at the end of the night. The Woodchucks will attempt to split the two-game series with the Rafters when they travel to Wisconsin Rapids to face them tomorrow at Witter Field, with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m. The road game will be Wausau's first since Sunday, July 19.

Wausau's next home game will be Wednesday, July 29, when the Woodchucks host the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, another team in the playoff race in the Great Lakes West. First pitch from Athletic Park is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. There is plenty happening at the ballpark, starting with the "Be Amazing x Thrivent Financial Youth T-Shirt Giveaway", where the first 500 youth fans will receive a free Woodchucks T-Shirt courtesy of Thrivent Financial. There's also a fundraiser for "Be Amazing Night", and fans can get a reserved box seat in Section 205 for just $16.50, which includes a hot dog and soda or water. Just like every Wednesday at the ballpark this summer, it's also White Claw Wednesday, and there are White Claw specials for fans to enjoy throughout the park! There are only eight total home games remaining in the 2026 regular season for the Woodchucks, and fans can purchase tickets to those remaining games by visiting woodchucks.com.







Northwoods League Stories from July 26, 2026

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