Slow Start Leads to Road Loss for Kalamazoo

Published on July 26, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







KENOSHA, Wis. - The Kalamazoo Growlers (29-29, 8-14) had a late rally fall short in an 8-6 loss against the Kenosha Kingfish (33-21, 12-7) on Saturday night.

The Growlers scored first as Logan Tribble picked up an RBI single in the top of the first inning, but Noah Alvarez answered with an RBI in the bottom of the inning, tying things at 1-1 through one inning.

Kenosha found a run in the middle innings, scoring six unanswered runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings while taking advantage of some Kalamazoo errors.

Another run in the seventh inning gave the Kingfish a comfortable 8-1 lead heading into the eighth inning, but the Growlers didn't go down easy.

Two runs scored in the top of the eighth inning, moving Kalamazoo within five runs. In the ninth inning, Chase Thomas picked up two runs on his double and Brock Sell reached on an error that scored one and placed him on second base as the tying run. Unfortunately, the Growlers would strike out to end the game at 8-6.

Kalamazoo will face the Battle Creek Battle Jacks on Sunday afternoon, where a win would clinch the I-94 Rivalry Cup for the Growlers. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. EDT.







Northwoods League Stories from July 26, 2026

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