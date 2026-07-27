Growlers Falter in Road Rivalry Loss

Published on July 27, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







BATTLE CREEK, Mich. -- The Kalamazoo Growlers (30-30, 9-15) made plenty of mistakes in a 12-11 loss against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks (20-39, 8-16) on Monday morning.

The 9:05 a.m. first pitch showed on the pitching side, with neither start pitching into the second inning. After a nearly one-hour first inning, the Battle Jacks held the upper hand, leading 5-4.

Brock Sell hit his second home run in two days to lead off the second inning, but Battle Creek's Dayne Wimberly cleared the bases with a three-run double and took a three-run lead through two innings.

The game stayed without another score until one out into the fourth inning, when lightning was spotted and the teams took a 45-minute break. Following the pause, Nick Frontino brought the Growlers within two runs on an RBI single. In the top of the fifth inning, Kalamazoo rode walks to take a 9-8 lead.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, after two quick outs, Battle Creek worked a pair of walks and Marcus Dierks took a two-run lead right back, hitting a home run. The Battle Jacks scored one more in the bottom of the seventh inning, taking a three-run lead into the ninth inning.

The Growlers gave themselves a chance in the ninth inning, scoring two quick runs. Unfortunately, with the tying run on third base, Dierks made a diving catch in center field to cement a 12-11 Battle Jack win.

Kalamazoo's highlight was offensive patience, drawing 18 walks. The new season total of 453 already ranks ninth all-time in Northwoods League history just 60 games into the season.

The Growlers head on the road to face the Royal Oak Leprechauns Tuesday night, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. EDT.







Northwoods League Stories from July 27, 2026

Growlers Falter in Road Rivalry Loss - Kalamazoo Growlers

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