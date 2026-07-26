Pit Spitters Blank Flying Mummies 5-0, Conclude Series at Don McBride Stadium

Published on July 26, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







RICHMOND, Ind. - The Richmond Flying Mummies were unable to build on Friday night's momentum, falling 5-0 to the Traverse City Pit Spitters on Saturday evening at Don McBride Stadium. Richmond drops to 7-14 on the season, while Traverse City improves to 14-7, evening the two-game series.

The Pit Spitters struck early, taking advantage of a first-inning error and a balk to plate two runs despite recording just one hit in the frame. Jacob Kucharczyk opened the game with a single and later scored on Cade Collins' sacrifice fly before Zach Kucharczyk crossed the plate following a hit batter and stolen base.

Traverse City added an unearned run in the fifth on a wild pitch before extending its lead in the sixth. Cade Collins highlighted the inning with an RBI triple after another Richmond error allowed Mason Pilarski to reach scoring position, giving the Pit Spitters a 5-0 advantage.

Cayman Huntsman took the loss, allowing two runs, one earned, over four innings while working through constant traffic on the bases. Carter Hall surrendered three runs in two innings of relief before Jalen Sami and Jordon Hart combined for three scoreless innings to keep Richmond within striking distance. Cody Freitas (2-2) earned the victory in relief for the Pit Spitters after replacing starter Jack Grunkemeyer in the fourth inning. The Traverse City bullpen combined to hold Richmond scoreless throughout the remainder of the contest.

Offensively, the Mummies managed just three hits against four Traverse City pitchers. Trenton Lombardo recorded a double, while Colton Sims added a first-inning single. Eric Harper also doubled, but the Mummies were unable to capitalize.

The Flying Mummies now head to Kapco Park on Sunday to face off against the 16-7 Lakeshore Chinooks. First pitch is scheduled for 3:05 PM CT.







Northwoods League Stories from July 26, 2026

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