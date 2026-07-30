Late Homers Sink Pit Spitters in Road Sweep at Lakeshore

Published on July 29, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Mequon, WI - A pair of Lakeshore home runs in the seventh inning proved decisive Wednesday night, as the Traverse City Pit Spitters fell 7-4 to the Chinooks at Kapco Park and were swept in the two-game series.

Traverse City dropped to 15-10 in the second half following its third consecutive loss. The Pit Spitters now trail first-place Royal Oak by 1.5 games with 11 remaining to determine who will face Kenosha in the Great Lakes East Subdivisional playoff round.

The Pit Spitters outhit Lakeshore 9-8, but the Chinooks held a 5-0 advantage in extra-base hits with three doubles and two home runs.

The teams traded the lead four times through the opening six innings before Lakeshore carried a 5-4 advantage into the seventh.

Traverse City scored once in the first, third, fifth and sixth innings.

Ethan Guerra opened the scoring with an RBI fielder's choice in the first. Lucas Grantham later added a run-scoring single, with Traverse City's first two runs both coming unearned against Lakeshore starter Dylan Weekly.

Guerra delivered again with an RBI single in the fifth before Noah Gerrick tied the game at 4-4 with a run-scoring single in the sixth.

The Chinooks chased Traverse City starter Benjamin Green in the bottom half. Aukai Kea drove an RBI double against reliever Travis Bates, giving Lakeshore a 5-4 lead.

Green completed five innings, allowing four earned runs on four hits and three walks while striking out seven.

Lakeshore took control against Miles Williams in the seventh. Jack Counsell and Nick Allred launched solo home runs two batters apart, extending the Chinooks' advantage to 7-4.

Traverse City was held scoreless over the final three innings.

Jacob Kucharczyk was the only Pit Spitter to record multiple hits, finishing with two for his second consecutive multi-hit game of the series.

Jake Brown, the fourth Traverse City pitcher of the night, worked a scoreless eighth inning and recorded one strikeout. The Pit Spitters pitching staff finished with 10 strikeouts.

Traverse City returns to Turtle Creek Stadium for a seven-game homestand beginning Thursday with a resumed doubleheader. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from July 29, 2026

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