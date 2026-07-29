Mummies Seek Another Win in Back-To-Back

Published on July 29, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







RICHMOND, Ind. - The Richmond Flying Mummies (8-16, 25-34) are back hosting the Battle Creek Battle Jacks (8-17, 20-40) on Wednesday at Historic Don McBride Stadium after a 7-6 win in game one.

The Mummies are offering fans a special ticket promotion, as the purchase of a $15 seat under the awning includes all-you-can eat burgers, hot dogs, brats, and chips, and all-you-can drink water, soda, and lemonade for the first two hours after gates open. Wednesdays are also baseball bingo nights, with fans getting cards to keep up with during the game for a chance at prizes.

A balanced effort helped propel Richmond to their eighth win of the second half of the season. While the bats only produced seven team hits, patience at the plate very much went in the Mummies' favor. Richmond drew seven walks as a team, including three straight with the bases loaded in the fourth inning to bring home a trio of runs.

On the mound, starter JT Huether felt some early heat, but kept the Mummies in the game for five innings. That's when the bullpen stepped up, as Zach Neville delivered three scoreless, one-hit innings with one walk and a pair of strikeouts to pick up his first win of the season, while Ted Hohn stowed away the ninth by striking out three of the four batters he faced.

Tuesday's victory represented just the fourth time this season that the Flying Mummies have held an opponent scoreless after the fourth inning, the third in a winning effort, and second in a nine-inning game.

Richmond is out of the bottom of the division for now, with a half game lead over Battle Creek. Kalamazoo is a half game further up, but four behind the Rockford Rivets in fourth. Kenosha is game ahead of them, but 1.5 behind the constantly-interchanging Traverse City and Royal Oak.

Making his 11th appearance but first start with the Mummies is Carter Hall, who has yet to get a starting nod at the college level so far. Battle Creek is sending out Matt Murphy (2-0, 2.00 ERA), in line for start number two and outing number five.

First pitch from McBride Stadium is scheduled for 6:35 PM EST, with gates opening one hour prior. Fans can purchase tickets at the gate, or online via the Richmond Flying Mummies website. A livestream is also available on FloSports.







Northwoods League Stories from July 29, 2026

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