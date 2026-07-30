Mallards Fall to Green Bay Rockers in Series Finale
Published on July 29, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Madison Mallards News Release
Ashwaubenon, WI - The Madison Mallards (34-26) dropped the finale of their two-game series to the Green Bay Rockers (32-26) on Wednesday night, falling 10-2 at Capital Credit Union Park.
Green Bay struck first in the opening inning. Aidan Kuni (University of New Mexico) hit an RBI double to put the Rockers on the board before Coleman Lewis (Georgia Tech) followed with another run-scoring double, giving the home team a 2-0 lead.
The Rockers broke the game open in the third. Zac Grossmann (UW-Whitewater) drew a bases-loaded walk to force in a run, and Dawson Schmidt (St. Cloud State University) delivered the big blow with a grand slam to extend the lead to 7-0.
Madison answered in the fourth when Brock Lulewicz (McLennan Community College) drove in a run with an RBI double. The Mallards added another run in the fifth on a Green Bay error to trim the deficit to 7-2.
Green Bay responded with two more runs in the bottom of the fifth, drawing a pair of bases-loaded walks to push the lead to 9-2. The Rockers added another run later in the game and went on to secure a 10-2 victory, completing the two-game series sweep.
Eddy Eveland (Delta State University) earned the win for Green Bay, while Ethan Bauerschmidt (Penn State University) was charged with the loss for Madison.
The Mallards return to Warner Park on Thursday to begin a series against the Rockford Rivets. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
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