Lakeshore Chinooks and Traverse City Pit Spitters Game Preview 7/29

Published on July 29, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







MEQUON, WI.- The Lakeshore Chinooks enter their game versus the Traverse City Pit Spitters Wednesday night winners of their last six games.

Dylan Weekly is making his third appearance and first start of the season for the Chinooks. He has five strikeouts in 2.2 scoreless innings.

Averaging 11 runs during their win streak, the Chinooks face a pitcher in Benjamin Green who has allowed 10 earned runs in 14 innings pitched.







Northwoods League Stories from July 29, 2026

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