Woodchucks Drop Third Straight for First Time in 2026

Published on July 29, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







FOND DU LAC, WI - The Wausau Woodchucks lost ground in the Great Lakes West playoff race Tuesday night when the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders came from behind to beat the Woodchucks, 9-4. at Herr-Baker Field.

Bryce Hubbard (Oregon State) finished 3-4 with an extra base hit and an RBI. Keagen Jirschele (South Dakota State) also turned in a multi-hit game, going 2-4 with a run scored and a walk. On the mound, Logan Waldschmidt (LSU-New Orleans/UT-Martin) turned in his best performance of the summer, starting the game and going five innings while striking out six, allowing just two runs on four hits.

THE HIGHLIGHTS

Wausau got off to a strong start. In the top of the first inning, Keagen Jirschele reached with a leadoff single, and he would score when Lane Walton (Arkansas State) mashed a two-run home run to right field. Fond du Lac, however, would answer in the bottom half of the first with two runs of their own.

In the second, Wausau reclaimed the lead when Sawyer Tolk (Kansas City Kansas CC/Dayton) scored on a wild pitch to make it 3-2. The score stayed that way until the sixth, when the Dock Spiders scored three runs, two of them with two outs, to flip the game in their favor.

Fond du Lac then added on, with four runs in the seventh inning to stretch their lead out to six runs. Wausau worked hard to finish the game strong, as Bryce Hubbard picked up an RBI double to bring home a consolation run, but the Woodchucks could not force any more runs across the plate in the game.

NOTES AND NUMBERS

Tonight's loss was only Wausau's third in 11 games against Fond du Lac this summer.

With a 2-4 night at the plate, Bradon Durfee (Pasco-Hernando State/Kansas) now has a .412 batting average in his last five games at the plate.

The Woodchucks have now hit a home run in three successive games.

Despite tonight's loss in this particular column, the Woodchucks are still 27-3 this summer when leading after five innings of play.

WHAT'S NEXT

Wausau drops to 37-19 on the summer, and now has a 16-10 record in the second half. Lakeshore victory over the Traverse City Pit Spitters tonight means the Woodchucks are three games behind the Chinooks for the second and final playoff spot in the Great Lakes West division, with 11 games remaining in the second half. They still have two games against Lakeshore before the season ends, which could be critical as the two teams chase the final postseason spot.

Wausau returns home tomorrow, Wednesday, July 29, to host the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders in the final meeting of the regular season between the two sides.. First pitch from Athletic Park is slated for 6:35 p.m. There is a "Be Amazing x Thrivent Financial Youth T-Shirt Giveaway", for the 500 youth fans, who will receive a free Woodchucks T-Shirt courtesy of Thrivent Financial. In addition, there is a "Be Amazing Night" fundraiser, as fans can get a reserved box seat in Section 205 for just $16.50, which includes a hot dog and soda or water. It's also the final White Claw Wednesday of the summer, and there will be White Claw specials for fans to enjoy throughout the park! There are only eight total home games remaining in the 2026 regular season for the Woodchucks, and tickets for each of those games are be purchased online at woodchucks.com.







Northwoods League Stories from July 29, 2026

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