Rockers Win 12th in a Row at Home on Rollers Night

Published on July 29, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release









Green Bay Rockers on the mound

(Green Bay Rockers) Green Bay Rockers on the mound(Green Bay Rockers)

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - For the second straight year, the Green Bay Rockers took the win on Rollers Night, besting the Mallards 2-1 in a pitching duel.

At the end of the night, Green Bay took the win despite being outhit by the Mallards. A combination of Skyler Sievert (UW-Whitewater), Wesley Marien (Northwestern State), Kyle Knoll (Montevallo) and Cord Copley (Bossier Parish CC) shut down the Madison order, holding them to no runs in the last seven innings of the ball game.

Madison jumped on the board first in the second inning, when Nate Novinska (Illinois) drove in Jack Bello Jr. (Minnesota) on a sacrifice fly.

Green Bay quickly responded in the bottom half of the seventh, as Landon Schaefer (Kansas State) brought in Ben Fishel (Columbia) on an RBI double. Then, Daniel Harden (Houston) scored on a fielder's choice off the bat of Dylan Simeone (Wagner).

The next seven innings were scoreless for both teams, as both pitching staffs combined for 17 strikeouts in the evening. It was also the Rockers' first sellout of the season, totalling 3,055 in attendance.

One Rocker played in his final game tonight as well. David Ballenilla, a 2025 Northwoods League champion and "Finest in the Field" award winner, finished his Rockers career with 112 hits, 14 home runs, and 46 RBIs with 26 stolen bases and a .287 career batting average. The senior will head to play for SIU-Edwardsville in the fall.

The Rockers conclude a four game homestand on Wednesday, July 29, hosting the Madison Mallards! First pitch is slated for 6:35 pm, with gates opening one hour prior at 5:30 pm. It's youth sports night, and kids 12 and under can get in for free when they wear their youth sports jersey from any sport! The pregame concert will begin one hour prior to first pitch, and will be performed by The Third Wheels! Single Game tickets, season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

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Northwoods League Stories from July 29, 2026

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