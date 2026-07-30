Maulik, Salazar Homer as Express Finish Sweep of Thunder Bay
Published on July 29, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Eau Claire Express News Release
Eau Claire, Wis. - The Eau Claire Express sweeps the Thunder Bay Border Cats 4-2, closing out their four-game series Wednesday night.
The Express continues to hold the lead of the Great Plains East Division with a 20-6 record and a four-game win streak in the second half of the season.
Despite a rough offensive start, with neither team securing a run until the sixth inning. Holding up the Trains' defense throughout those five innings was Express starting pitcher Bryce Ehr, making his 10th start for the Trains and dished out eight strikeouts and allowed three hits in his six innings on the mound.
Despite Ehr's incomparable performance on the mound, the Border Cats took the lead in the sixth inning with Bennett Crafton hitting a home run near right field, bringing home two runs for a 2-0 lead.
The Trains responded with a run of their own to shorten the two-run deficit, as Matthew Maulik hit a home run to right field off the first pitch of the bottom of the sixth inning. Marking his seventh home run of the season, Maulik put the Express on the board 2-1.
As the Border Cats stayed silent with their two earned runs, the Express went wild in the bottom of the seventh inning, securing three runs to secure their lead and finish the game 4-2.
Adam Salazar brought in the first run of the seventh inning with a home run near right field, marking the second home run of the game, his third this season and 13th RBI. All tied up, 2-2, Maulik crossed home plate on a sacrifice fly by CJ Varsho, quickly followed by Cade Palkowski crossing home plate following a wild pitch thrown to Hollon Brock.
The 4-2 lead was set in stone, as the Trains pulled out Sam Malone and Brock Adamson to close out the game on the mound, combining for a total of three strikeouts, two walks and one hit.
Eau Claire finished the game with Malone taking the win, and Adamson with a save as the team secured four runs off seven hits and zero errors. Compared to the Border Cats' two runs off of four hits, giving Barrett Kasprowicz the loss.
The Trains will look to continue their winning agenda as they face the Rochester Honkers in Carson Park at 6:35 p.m. Thursday.
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