Rockers Go for Sweep of Mallards Wednesday Night

Published on July 29, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release









Green Bay Rockers prepare to make a catch in the outfield

(Green Bay Rockers) Green Bay Rockers prepare to make a catch in the outfield(Green Bay Rockers)

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - A pitcher's duel last night sets up the Rockers and Mallards for the series finale on Wednesday night. First pitch is set for 6:35 pm at Capital Credit Union Park, with gates opening one hour prior at 5:30 pm.

The four-pitcher tandem of Skyler Sievert (UW-Whitewater), Wesley Marien (Northwestern State), Kyle Knoll (Montevallo) and Cord Copley (Bossier Parish CC) shut down the Madison order, holding them to just one run on five hits, and a Rockers' 2-1 victory on Rollers Night.

Today, the Rockers look to another trusty starter. Eddy Eveland (Delta State) will make his 5th start with a 4.70 ERA and a 1-2 record in the 2026 campaign. Eveland went seven innings his last time around vs. the Woodchucks, allowing four earned runs on five hits. A bright spot this season has been his strikeout numbers, totalling 19 through four starts, compared to just eight walks.

Madison gives the ball to Ethan Bauerschmidt (Penn State), the 2026 Northwoods League All-Star, to pitch in game two. So far in 2026, Bauerschmidt is 3-2 with a 5.82 ERA. His last time out, he struggled, allowing six runs on five hits against the Lakeshore Chinooks. Just like with Skyler Lhamon (Bellarmine) yesterday, Bauerschmidt has appeared both as a reliever and a starter this season, and will make his fifth start this evening.

With yesterday's win, the Rockers stay in the hunt for the postseason, still four and a half games outside of the Lakeshore Chinooks in first place in the Great Lakes West.

After today, Green Bay heads on a four-game road trip to Michigan, with two against Royal Oak and two against Battle Creek. Catch each of those four games live on WNFL 99.7 and 101.9.

The Rockers return home on Monday, August 3, hosting the Wausau Woodchucks! First pitch is slated for 6:35 pm, with gates opening one hour prior at 5:30 pm. It's free hot dog night and Bark in the Park! The pregame concert will begin one hour prior to first pitch, and will be performed by Dani Maus Duo! Single Game tickets, season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

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Northwoods League Stories from July 29, 2026

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