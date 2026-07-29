Mallards Drop Pitchers' Duel Against Green Bay Rockers

Published on July 29, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison Mallards News Release







Ashwaubenon, WI - The Madison Mallards (34-25) dropped a tight game to the Green Bay Rockers (32-26) on Tuesday night.

Madison struck first in the second inning. Nate Novinska (University of Illinois) drove in Jack Bello (University of Minnesota) with a sacrifice fly to give the Mallards a 1-0 lead. Green Bay answered immediately in the bottom half, as Landon Schaefer (Kansas State University) tied the game with an RBI double before Daniel Harden (University of Houston) scored on a fielder's choice to put the Rockers in front 2-1.

Both starting pitchers settled in after the second. Skyler Lhamon (Bellarmine University) continued his strong season for Madison, allowing just two runs over five innings. Green Bay's Skyler Sievert (UW-Whitewater) matched him, surrendering just one run across five innings to keep the Mallards' offense in check.

Madison mounted its best threat in the seventh, loading the bases with no outs. However, Rockers reliever Wesley Marien (Northwestern State University) escaped the jam by striking out three consecutive hitters. The Mallards put the tying run on base again in the ninth inning, but couldn't find the clutch hit as Green Bay held on for the 2-1 victory.

Sievert earned the win for the Rockers, while Lhamon was charged with the loss. Cord Copley (Bossier Parish CC) picked up the save.

The Mallards conclude their two-game series with the Rockers on Wednesday night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Madison returns to Warner Park on Thursday to open a series against the Rockford Rivets, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from July 29, 2026

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