Flying Mummies Rally Past Battle Jacks 7-6, Snap Skid at Home

Published on July 29, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







RICHMOND, Ind. - The Richmond Flying Mummies erased a four-run deficit Tuesday night with a decisive five-run fourth inning, then leaned on dominant relief pitching to defeat the Battle Creek Battle Jacks 7-6 at Don McBride Stadium. Richmond improves to 8-16 on the season, while Battle Creek falls to 8-17.

The Mummies wasted little time jumping ahead in the opening inning. Jackson Thomas worked a leadoff walk, stole second, and scored on Carson Bittner's RBI single before Richmond added another run on a Battle Creek error to take a 2-0 lead.

Battle Creek answered with six runs over the next three innings, capitalizing on aggressive baserunning and timely hitting. AJ Lucas drove in a pair of runs, while Marcus Dierks, Jake Stedman, and Brendan Thompson each contributed RBIs as the Battle Jacks built a 6-2 advantage.

Richmond responded with its biggest inning of the night in the fourth. Maxwell Molessa and Ethan McNally opened the rally with consecutive baserunners before Drew Phillips loaded the bases with a single. Bittner and Colton Sims each drew RBI walks, Ashton Seymore followed with another bases-loaded walk, and Jackson Cliatt reached on an error that allowed two more runs to score, giving the Mummies a 7-6 lead.

The bullpen made that advantage stand. Zach Neville (1-0) earned the victory in relief after tossing three scoreless innings, allowing just one hit while striking out two. Theodore Hohn closed the door with an impressive ninth inning, striking out three batters to record the save. JT Huether struck out seven batters over five innings despite allowing six runs in the no-decision, and Tanner Warner was charged with the loss (0-3) for Battle Creek.

Phillips led Richmond offensively with a 3-for-4 performance, while Bittner, Sims, Molessa, and McNally each added hits. Bittner drove in two runs and scored twice, and the Mummies drew seven walks while stealing four bases in the victory.

Richmond continues its homestand Wednesday night against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks as the Mummies look to secure the series. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM EST.







Northwoods League Stories from July 29, 2026

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