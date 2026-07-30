MoonDogs Outdistance La Crosse
Published on July 29, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Mankato MoonDogs News Release
MANKATO, MINN. - The Mankato MoonDogs broke open a close game with a seven-run seventh inning to defeat the La Crosse Loggers 12-8 on Wednesday night at ISG Field.
Mankato struck first in the second inning when Preston Bonn (North Carolina State University) launched a two-run home run. The MoonDogs added three more runs in the third to build a 5-0 lead.
Anthony Pesci (University of Alabama) was sharp in his first start for Mankato, tossing four scoreless innings while allowing six hits and striking out six.
The Loggers answered with four runs in the fifth to cut the deficit to one, but the MoonDogs responded in a big way two innings later. Mankato sent 13 batters to the plate in the seventh, scoring seven runs on four hits while taking advantage of three walks and a pair of La Crosse errors to extend the lead to 12-4.
Caleb Barnett (University of Alabama) led the offense, finishing 3-for-5 with three RBIs. Bonn went 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Charlie Longmeier (University of Evansville) scored a game-high three runs and collected two hits. Marvin Montenegro (Florida State University) added two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs.
La Crosse mounted one final rally in the ninth, scoring four runs before Landon Dodge (San Diego State University) recorded the final two outs to secure the victory.
The MoonDogs finished with 13 hits, while their pitching staff combined for 14 strikeouts in the win. They will face the Badlands Big Sticks on Thursday at 6:35 pm.
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