Air Quality Postpones Matchup Between Dock Spiders and Rafters

Published on July 15, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI - Wednesday night's game between the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders and the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters has been postponed due to air-quality.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, July 22, at Witter Field. First pitch for Game One is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. Both games will be seven innings, with Game Two beginning approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game One.

Fond du Lac returns to Herr-Baker Field on Thursday, July 16, for a 6:35 p.m. matchup against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks. The Dock Spiders will take the field as the Arañas de Muelle de Fond du Lac for Hispanic Heritage Night.

For information about ticket packages, visit dockspiders.com or call the Dock Spiders ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Fans may also visit the Dock Spiders Box Office and Team Store during regular business hours, Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from July 15, 2026

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