Dock Spiders Win Season Series against the Battle Jacks

Published on July 17, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders clinched the season series against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks with a 6-2 victory Friday night at Herr-Baker Field, using a strong middle-inning rally to secure the win.

Fond du Lac opened the scoring in the third inning with two runs, coming on a Patrick Graham sacrifice fly and a Battle Creek throwing error. The Dock Spiders added two more runs in the fourth on RBI singles from Joey Monetti and Joey Arend.

The Dock Spiders extended their lead to 6-0 in the sixth inning as Monetti drove in a run with an RBI single before Quincy Mazeke followed with his first home run of the season. Battle Creek scored twice in the seventh, but Fond du Lac held the Battle Jacks scoreless over the remaining innings to complete the 6-2 victory.

The Dock Spiders pitching staff recorded five strikeouts and held Battle Creek scoreless through the first eight innings. Starter Brady Hudson worked four scoreless innings, allowing no runs while striking out two.

Offensively, Fond du Lac collected eight hits and capitalized on three Battle Creek errors. Joey Arend, Joey Monetti and Quincy Mazeke each recorded two hits, with Mazeke adding his first home run of the season.

With the win, the Dock Spiders earned their 10th home victory of the season and improved to 7-6 in the second half.

Fond du Lac also secured a winning record against Great Lakes West opponents, finishing 5-3 against Battle Creek and Kalamazoo.

The Dock Spiders begin a home-and-home series with the Madison Mallards on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. before returning to Herr-Baker Field for a 1:05 p.m. first pitch on Sunday.

The first 500 fans through the gates on Sunday, July 19, will receive a Dock Spiders Hooded T-Shirt presented by SSM Health.

Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from July 17, 2026

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