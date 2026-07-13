Dock Spiders Lose in Extra-Inning Thriller against the Bucks

Published on July 13, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders left 18 runners on base in a 10-inning, 7-6 loss to the Waterloo Bucks, extending their losing streak to four games.

Fond du Lac jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning, scoring on a wild pitch and an RBI single from Tyler Neises. Waterloo cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when MJ Sweeney hit a solo home run to make it a 2-1 game.

The Dock Spiders regained a two-run advantage in the fifth inning on an RBI single by Quincy Mazeke. The Bucks answered in the sixth, trimming the lead back to one, before tying the game at 3-3 in the eighth inning.

Fond du Lac retook the lead in the eighth when Carter Kelley delivered an RBI single, but Waterloo responded with three runs in the ninth to take a 6-4 advantage. The Dock Spiders rallied in the bottom half of the inning, tying the game on a bases-loaded walk and an RBI single from Thomas Googins to force extra innings.

Waterloo scored the go-ahead run in the 10th inning and held Fond du Lac scoreless in the bottom half, stranding the bases loaded to secure the road sweep.

The Dock Spiders offense collected 10 hits, drew 10 walks and were hit by six pitches, but struggled to capitalize on scoring opportunities. Fond du Lac left 18 runners on base. Joey Arend led the offense, going 2-for-3 with a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base.

On the mound, Dock Spiders pitchers allowed nine hits while issuing three walks and recording two strikeouts. Starter Henry Warta delivered his longest outing of the season, working six innings while allowing two runs.

The Dock Spiders conclude their three-game homestand on Tuesday, July 14, at 6:35 p.m. against the Waterloo Bucks. The game is Girls Night Out presented by Quest Interiors, featuring food and drink specials along with pregame and postgame live music from D. Willy and The Souvenirs.

Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from July 13, 2026

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