Herce Wins Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night Honors

Published on July 13, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Badlands Big Sticks News Release







DICKINSON, ND - Theodore Herce (Wharton County CC) was the recipient of the Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night honors for his outstanding performance against the Mankato MoonDogs on July 12th.

Herce pitched six innings of shutout baseball and allowed just two hits and three walks, as well as striking out three, securing his first quality start of the summer and grabbing his first win of the season with the Big Sticks.

Badlands takes on Mankato to complete the two game set on Monday evening, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. MST.







Northwoods League Stories from July 13, 2026

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