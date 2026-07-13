Pineau Signs With Padres

Published on July 13, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Thunder Bay Border Cats News Release









Thunder Bay Border Cats pitcher Jack Pineau

(Thunder Bay Border Cats, Credit: James Mirabelli Photography) Thunder Bay Border Cats pitcher Jack Pineau(Thunder Bay Border Cats, Credit: James Mirabelli Photography)

Thunder Bay, Ont. - Thunder Bay's Jack Pineau is heading to professional baseball as he signed a free agent contract with the San Diego Padres following the MLB Draft. Pineau was ranked 13th overall among Canadian born players heading into the draft, but came to terms with the Padres on an undrafted free agent deal.

The 6'0", 185-pound righthanded pitcher was the top starter for Creighton University in Omaha, Neb., in his junior year with the Blue Jays. The St. Ignatius High School graduate made 14 starts during the 2026 season and compiled a 7-3 record with a 4.21 earned run average.

Pineau pitched two seasons for the Border Cats in 2023 and 2024 and was a Northwoods League All-Star in 2023. The 21-year-old appeared in 15 career games for Thunder Bay and was 3-4 with a 4.35 ERA, while recording 62 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings pitched.

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Thunder Bay Border Cats pitcher Jack Pineau

(James Mirabelli Photography)







Northwoods League Stories from July 13, 2026

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