Cats Announce Trio Of Returnees

Published on February 11, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Thunder Bay Border Cats News Release









Thunder Bay Border Cats pitcher Makaio Cisneros

(Thunder Bay Border Cats) Thunder Bay Border Cats pitcher Makaio Cisneros(Thunder Bay Border Cats)

Thunder Bay, Ont., - The Thunder Bay Border Cats are excited to announce their first round of player signings for the 2026 Northwoods League season. Returning under the direction of second-year manager Joe Ellison are catcher Trey Fikes, shortstop Manny Alberto, and pitcher Makaio Cisneros. Close to a dozen players, who played for the Cats in 2025, are scheduled to return for this year's campaign, which begins Monday, May 25, in Iowa against the Waterloo Bucks.

Fikes, one of the top defensive catchers in the NWL, is back for his third season in Thunder Bay. The 5'10", 200-pound junior from the University of Nebraska, batted .290 last season in 28 games with 13 runs batted in. A native of Steele, MO., Fikes has hit .293 in 67 career games with the Cats with two home runs and 27 RBI.

Alberto, who hails from Aurora, Ont., was a Northwoods League All-Star in 2025 when he batted .306 in 48 games with nine doubles, two home runs, and 39 runs batted in. The 6'2", 190-pound sophomore from Western Kentucky University was second on the team in hits (56), RBI (39), and stolen bases (20), while also providing great defence in the middle of the diamond.

Cisneros is another Canadian product from Whitby, Ont., and is currently in his sophomore season at Pensacola State Community College in Florida. The 6'1", 190-pound righthander had a solid first year on the mound with the Cats as he appeared in six games, going 1-0, with a 2.42 earned run average, and 29 strikeouts in 26 innings of work.

The Border Cats home opener is set for Friday, May 29, at 7:05pm at Port Arthur Stadium against the Eau Claire Express with a post-game fireworks show to follow. For season ticket information email info@bordercatsbaseball.com or call (807) 766-CATS.

Images from this story







Northwoods League Stories from February 11, 2026

Cats Announce Trio Of Returnees - Thunder Bay Border Cats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.