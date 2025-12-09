Thunder Bay Border Cats Release 2026 Northwoods League Schedule

Thunder Bay, Ont., - The Thunder Bay Border Cats are excited to announce the home opener for the 2026 Northwoods League season is scheduled for Friday, May 29, versus the Eau Claire Express at Port Arthur Stadium. First pitch on opening night is at 7:05pm in the first game of a two-game set against the Express that concludes the following night on May 30.

Following a 40-win season under the direction of returning manager Joe Ellison, the Cats kick off the 72-game campaign with a four-game road trip beginning on Monday, May 25, in Waterloo, Iowa, against the Bucks. Thunder Bay also concludes the regular season on the road August 7-8 in Duluth against the Huskies.

The 2026 home schedule includes two "School Day" games beginning at 11:05am on Wednesday, June 3, against the Minnesota Mud Puppies and Thursday, June 18, versus Waterloo with a second game that evening against the Bucks at 6:35pm as part of a split doubleheader.

The Border Cats will be at home on Father's Day, Sunday, June 21, when they take on Duluth at 1:35pm and will also host their annual Canada Day game on Wednesday, July 1, against the Rochester Honkers at 1:35pm. Another date fans will want to circle on the calendar is Tuesday, July 14, at 7:05pm versus the La Crosse Loggers as the Border Cats and City of Thunder Bay celebrate the 75th anniversary of Port Arthur Stadium.

There are also four fireworks nights scheduled on May 29, June 30, July 14, and August 6.

For season tickets or group outing information please email info@bordercatsbaseball.com. Single game tickets go on sale May 4 at the stadium box office.

The complete NWL schedule will officially be unveiled on December 11.







