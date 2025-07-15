Former Border Cats Selected in 2025 MLB Draft

Thunder Bay, Ont., - The Thunder Bay Border Cats are proud to announce a pair of former pitchers from the 2023 Northwoods League season were selected in the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft. Pitchers Riely Hunsaker (Lamar University) and Peyton Fosher (University of Nevada) were both chosen on the final day of the draft on Monday.

Hunsaker, a 22-year-old righthander from Peculiar, Missouri, was taken in the 16th round, 481st overall, by the Chicago Cubs. Hunsaker appeared in four games for the Border Cats during the 2023 season and compiled a 1-1 record with a 6.16 earned run average, striking out 18 batters in 19 innings.

Fosher, a 22-year-old righthander from Tomball, Texas, was chosen in the 19th round, 558th overall, by the Miami Marlins. Fosher pitched in eight games for Thunder Bay in 2023 and had a 2-1 record with a 4.24 ERA and 13 strikeouts over 23.1 innings.

A total of 78 former Northwoods League players were selected over the 20 rounds of the MLB Draft, with outfielder Brendan Summerhill (University of Arizona) the top pick, going in the first round, 42nd overall, to the Tampa Bay Rays. Summerhill spent the 2022 season with the Traverse City Pit Spitters and the 2023 campaign with the Rockford Rivets.







