Pair of Former Bucks Pitchers Selected in 2025 MLB Draft

July 15, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Waterloo Bucks News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - Former Waterloo Bucks pitchers Aaron Savary and Owen Puk were drafted in the 2025 Major League Baseball First Year Player Draft on Monday. Both Iowa natives, Savary was selected by the Cleveland Guardians, while Puk was chosen by the Washington Nationals.

Savary was taken in the 13th round with the 402nd pick by Cleveland. A product of the University of Iowa, Savary played for the Bucks in 2023 where he was named both a Northwoods League mid-season All-Star and to the Postseason All- Star Team. Originally from Dubuque, Iowa, Savary finished the season with a 2-2 record and a 4.35 ERA. The righty led Waterloo in innings pitched with 49.2 and tied for second in the Great Plains Division with 52 strikeouts.

Puk, a product of Florida International University, was selected by Washington in the 18th round with the 531st overall pick. A native of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Puk pitched for the Bucks in 2022 where he appeared in four games and finished with a 0-2 record. Puk ended his season with an 8.16 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 14.1 innings pitched.

The Bucks are currently enjoying the NWL All-Star break before resuming play with a two-game homestand on Friday, July 18 versus the Eau Claire Express. Tickets are available by calling the Bucks Ticket Line at (319) 232-5633 or online at waterloobucks.com. Bucks team ownership has invested nearly $500,000 in stadium improvements over the last decade including an LED video board, group outing areas, painted bleachers, public Wi-Fi, sound system, kids zone inflatables, wiffle ball field, and concessions equipment. Fans are encouraged to stay in touch with the Bucks by utilizing their website at www.waterloobucks.com or utilizing the Northwoods League Mobile App.







Northwoods League Stories from July 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.