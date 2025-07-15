Two Former Bismarck Larks Players Selected in 2025 MLB Draft

July 15, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Bismarck Larks News Release







The Bismarck Larks are thrilled to announce that two standout players from the team's 2024 roster have been selected in the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft.

Left-handed pitcher Corey Braun, from Ole Miss and the University of South Florida, was selected by the Athletics in the 8th round, 230th overall. With six starts for the Larks in 2024, Braun pitched 29 innings with a 4.85 ERA. Braun was an ace for the University of South Florida, closing out his college career 8-4 for the Bulls. Braun had 97 strikeouts in 97 innings pitched in 2025 and walked only 24.

Zach Daudet, a dynamic infielder from Cal Poly, was drafted by the Houston Astros in the 10th round, 306th overall. Daudet played shortstop and 2nd base over 18 games for the Larks in 2024, posting a .224 batting average and an on base percentage of .350.

"Seeing Corey and Zach get the call on draft day is what summer baseball is all about-helping guys take that next step. We're beyond proud of them," said Nate Maddox, Larks General Manager. "We're grateful to our fans who play a role in giving players like Corey and Zach experiences that help shape their careers."

Braun and Daudet join a list of 15 other former Larks drafted to Major League Baseball teams since 2017. The Larks organization congratulates Corey and Zach on this exciting next chapter in their baseball journeys. Their success reflects not only their hard work and dedication but also the strength of the Northwoods League as a platform for top collegiate talent.







Northwoods League Stories from July 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.