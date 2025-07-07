Greenwood Dominates in Debut as Larks Beat Hot Tots 4-2

July 7, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

The Bismarck Larks took down the Minot Hot Tots 4-2 on Sunday afternoon. The Larks win was fueled by excellent pitching from start to finish.

Tyson Greenwood went 5.2 innings in his debut, allowing just two runs en route to picking up a win. "It felt good to be back out there, and it felt good to hold them down for a while," said Greenwood.

The Larks got it done at the plate in the bottom of the 4th inning against Hot Tots starting pitcher Kahler Key. Key gave up two hits and four walks as the Larks scored three runs in the 4th inning.

Following the Hot Tots two-run top of the 6th inning, the Larks would respond in the bottom half of the inning. With runners on second and third, Ryar Rinehart hit a ground ball back to the mound. Nolan Hines, the Hot Tots pitcher, bobbled the baseball, which allowed Dasan Harris to score, giving the Larks a 4-2 lead. That score would stand as Hueston Gorham, Noah Phan, and Landon Waters would combine for 3.1 scoreless innings out of the Larks bullpen.

"It was a great start by Greenwood. He threw strikes, got ahead in the count, and was efficient," said Larks manager Mark Weidemaier. "Phan's done a really nice job coming in, and Waters has taken the late inning, high leverage situations and handled it well."

Both teams are now 2-4 in the second half of the season, and are tied for last place in the Great Plains West Division. The Larks will hit the road for six games against St. Cloud, Rochester, and Duluth. The Hot Tots will stay on the road for another seven games.







