Four Woodchucks Selected to Northwoods League All-Star Game

July 7, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







WAUSAU, WI - Four players from the Wausau Woodchucks have been selected to represent the Great Lakes Division in the 2025 Northwoods League All-Star Game, set to take place in Madison, Wisconsin. The players selected were: catcher Max Soliz Jr. (Kansas), outfielder Noah Malone (Loyola Marymount), outfielder Christian Smith-Johnson (Texas A&M-CC), and relief pitcher Reece Clapp (Bradley/Illinois State).

The Woodchucks' four All-Star selections tie them with Madison and Traverse City for the most in the Great Lakes Division. Under Corey Thompson, Wausau has now produced 14 Northwoods League All-Stars, and 11 in the past two years.

Max Soliz Jr. is one of just two players to repeat as an All-Star selection from last year, the other being Madison's MJ Sweeney. He becomes the first multi-year All-Star selection in the modern era of the Woodchucks, and the first to earn that distinction under manager Corey Thompson. Soliz earned his All-Star selection thanks in part to a recent hot streak, batting .422 over his last 16 games with five home runs and 26 RBIs.

Max helped the Great Lakes Division to a 9-2 win last year in the All-Star game, hitting fourth in the batting order and starting the game at catcher. Soliz went 1-for-3 with an RBI, driving in the first run of the All-Star Game in the top of the first inning.

Christian Smith-Johnson earned his All-Star selection thanks to a standout all-around performance in the first half of the season. He started the season out on a 23-game hit streak, tying the franchise record set by Steele Walker back in 2016. Smith-Johnson currently ranks in the top 10 in the Northwoods League in batting average (.365), RBIs (31), and stolen bases (27). He's also made several highlight-reel plays in center field this season, proving to be a two-way asset heading into the All-Star Game.

Noah Malone will join him in the outfield after putting up outstanding numbers at the plate this summer. Malone currently ranks first among all Northwoods League players in on-base percentage (.541), fourth in slugging percentage (.644), and fifth in batting average (.378). Malone has 13 extra base hits for the Woodchucks this season, including five home runs. Three of those home runs came in a single game - a 17-7 win over Lakeshore - making him one of just 25 players in Northwoods League history to hit three home runs in a game.

Reece Clapp is Wausau's lone All-Star pitcher, earning the honor after a dominant summer on the mound. At the time of this writing, Clapp has the lowest ERA of any Northwoods League All-Star selection (0.49) and the second-most saves (7). He's been nearly untouchable this season, allowing just one earned run while striking out 26 batters and issuing only one walk during his time in Wausau. In total, Clapp has retired 54 of the 67 hitters he's faced as a Woodchuck.

The Northwoods League All-Star game festivities will take place next week in Madison, WI, at Warner Park. The Northwoods League Home Run Challenge will take place Tuesday, July 15. Additional information on participants in that event will be shared as it becomes available. Then, Wausau's four All-Star selections will have the opportunity to play in the Northwoods League All-Star Game on Wednesday, July 16, at 6:35 p.m.

Below is the official release from the Northwoods League regarding the 2025 Northwoods League All-Star Game selections.

Rochester, Minn. - The Northwoods League has announced the rosters for the 2025 Northwoods League All-Star Game, which will be played on Wednesday, July 16 at 6:35 p.m. (CST) at Warner Park in Madison, Wisconsin.

In the Great Plains Division, the First-Half Great Plains West Champion St. Cloud Rox have five players on the roster. St. Cloud is led on the mound by Jake Burcham (Tarleton State University). He is currently 5-1 with a 1.57 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 34.1 innings. The Badlands Big Sticks will feature outfielder Connor Massimini (East Texas Baptist University) among their five selections. Massimini is currently hitting .299 with seven home runs, nine doubles, 13 steals and 34 RBI in 36 games.

In the Great Lakes Division, the First-Half Great Lakes Great Lakes East Champion Traverse City Pit Spitters have four selections. The Madison Mallards and the Wausau Woodchucks each have four All-Stars as well.

The All-Stars from the Pit Spitters are powered by infielder Aaron Piasecki (Central Michigan University). Piasecki is hitting .387 with one home run, two triples, 22 RBI and 10 stolen bases. Mallards pitcher Isaac Milburn (Purdue University) currently leads the league in strikeouts with 43 and is 3-0 with a 1.91 ERA. Noah Malone (Loyola Marymount University) of the Wausau Woodchucks will be in the outfield for the Lakes team. He is currently hitting .378 with five home runs, seven doubles, six stolen bases and 21 RBI.

Field Manager Josh Merrill and his coaching staff from the Green Bay Rockers will be in the dugout for the Great Lakes. The First-Half Great Lakes West Division Champion Rockers have a 25-14 overall record.

St. Cloud Field Manager Nick Studdard and his staff will manage the Great Plains All-Stars. The First-Half Great Plains West Division Champion Rox are 27-12 overall.

This year's All-Stars were chosen in a vote by the 24 member teams of the Northwoods League. Ballots were cast by each team's field staff and media contacts.







Northwoods League Stories from July 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.