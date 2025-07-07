The Big Sticks Complete the Four Game Sweep in Arguably the Game of the Year 11-10 Win vs the Rox
July 7, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Badlands Big Sticks News Release
The Big Sticks and Rox with a battle of the ages in a back and forth game that turned into a marathon.
The Big Sticks got on the board in the 2nd inning from an RBI single by Maddox McDonald (Trinity) after shutting out St. Cloud in the 1st inning for the first time all series.
Connor Sackett (Butler) ripped an RBI single in the bottom of the 3rd and increased the lead to 2-0 after an error that advanced Ryker Schow (BYU) from 1st base to 3rd base.
St. Cloud with a 3-run inning in the top of the 4th and came crawling back. Jacob Dilley (UNC-Greensboro) smashed a RBI single in the 4th for another clutch hit as Badlands tied the game back 3-3.
The Big Sticks' big inning came in the bottom of the 5th with 5 runs scored sparked by a Gavyn Schlotterback (Kansas) 3-run bomb to increase the Big Sticks lead 8-3.
Connor Meidroth (University of San Diego) went deep in the bottom of the 6th blasting his first long ball of the summer to increase the lead 9-3.
St. Cloud made a huge comeback down by six runs and had 2-run home runs in the top of the 7th and top of the 8th to trail by two runs 9-7 heading to the top of the 9th.
Schlotterback who had a big day at the plate with two doubles and that 3-run homer came in to get the save and gave up a 3-run homer and in a blink of an eye, the Rox came all the way back and took the 10-9 lead.
Badlands, like they have done all series long, responded and tied the game at ten in the bottom of the 9th. Robby Bolin (Kansas St) led off with a double and stole 3rd base, came around to score the tying run off the 6th error in the game by St. Cloud.
The Rox and Big Sticks headed into extra innings where Brady Owens (Georgia Southern) came in to pitch the top of the 10th and got out of a bases loaded jam with the runner at 2nd rule to keep the tie intact.
Who else but Robby Bolin with his 4th hit of the night and finished a homer shy of the cycle with the walk off infield single to win the game for Badlands 11-10.
Badlands will be back in action tonight on the road in a double header against the Duluth Huskies with first pitch set for 4:05 p.m. MST.
